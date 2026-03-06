Politics

RFK Jr. Claims America Is Under ‘Spiritual Warfare’—His Solution Draws Online Ridicule

Published on: March 6, 2026 at 5:33 AM ET

Health Secretary RFK Jr. says malevolent forces are driving Americans apart.

Reni Damien
Written By Reni Damien
News Writer
RFK Jr.'s solution to tackle spiritual warfare has netizens flooding social media with memes and mockery.
RFK Jr.'s solution to tackle spiritual warfare has netizens flooding social media with memes and mockery | Cover Image Source: YouTube @CBSNews

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of suicide. Reader discretion is advised.

The Secretary of Health and Human Services, RFK Jr., raised several eyebrows during a recent press conference. He addressed the alleged “spiritual warfare” in the country and had a rather odd solution to tackle it.

During a recent HHS press conference, RFK Jr. shared his views on another kind of war, which he believes America is currently fighting. During his speech, the Trump administration official discussed nutrition. He stressed its value in the country. He also pointed out that America has a “spiritual malaise.”

He claimed that suicide is one of the leading causes of death in “certain groups” of children. He noted how common these deaths were becoming. He also pointed out that these kids were dealing with isolation and loneliness. He said this often leads them to suicide.

RFK Jr. also spoke about solutions. He said those at risk needed support. He argued that stronger family connection could bring comfort. He then suggested, “We need to encourage them to go through this ancient ritual of making a meal with their family and then eating a meal with the family.”

RFK Jr. further claimed that preparing and sharing meals together was the first step to rebuilding connections with family members. He alleged that even President Donald Trump was aware of the spiritual warfare in the country.

He went on to say, “The malevolent forces are trying to drive us apart and our connection to each other.” He repeated his earlier solution. He said it was the key to stopping these forces. They were, he claimed, tearing apart children and families. RFK Jr. gave no further comment and walked off the stage. 

It didn’t take long for the internet to react. Many users flooded X with memes, jokes, and scorn. This came after his statements about cooking with family.

A netizen on X shared RFK Jr’s suggestion online. It prompted a thread of reactions from others. One user roasted him, saying, “Says the man who does not cook for his family…”

Another mentioned, “Suddenly everything is a spiritual warfare.” A third one wondered, “Why can’t they just be normal in their speeches? No need to mention any rituals… Just encourage people to have family time, have a meal, and talk more to each other.”

A fourth one said, “And he is serious…think about that!” A final one alleged, “Trump himself is the #1 malevolent force driving us apart.” Speaking of which, Trump has not confirmed being in the know about the alleged malevolent forces mentioned by RFK Jr. For the moment, the roasts and memes about the Secretary of Health and Human Services continue to go viral on the internet.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *