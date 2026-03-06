RFK Jr. Claims America Is Under ‘Spiritual Warfare’—His Solution Draws Online Ridicule

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of suicide. Reader discretion is advised.

The Secretary of Health and Human Services, RFK Jr., raised several eyebrows during a recent press conference. He addressed the alleged “spiritual warfare” in the country and had a rather odd solution to tackle it.

During a recent HHS press conference, RFK Jr. shared his views on another kind of war, which he believes America is currently fighting. During his speech, the Trump administration official discussed nutrition. He stressed its value in the country. He also pointed out that America has a “spiritual malaise.”

He claimed that suicide is one of the leading causes of death in “certain groups” of children. He noted how common these deaths were becoming. He also pointed out that these kids were dealing with isolation and loneliness. He said this often leads them to suicide.

RFK Jr: “Trump understands that we’re engaged in spiritual warfare and malevolent forces want to drive us apart and end our connection to each other. We can remedy that is by reinstituting this sacred ritual of eating with each other and cooking.”

pic.twitter.com/2DYFzFeIwT — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) March 5, 2026

RFK Jr. also spoke about solutions. He said those at risk needed support. He argued that stronger family connection could bring comfort. He then suggested, “We need to encourage them to go through this ancient ritual of making a meal with their family and then eating a meal with the family.”

RFK Jr. further claimed that preparing and sharing meals together was the first step to rebuilding connections with family members. He alleged that even President Donald Trump was aware of the spiritual warfare in the country.

He went on to say, “The malevolent forces are trying to drive us apart and our connection to each other.” He repeated his earlier solution. He said it was the key to stopping these forces. They were, he claimed, tearing apart children and families. RFK Jr. gave no further comment and walked off the stage.

It didn’t take long for the internet to react. Many users flooded X with memes, jokes, and scorn. This came after his statements about cooking with family.

A netizen on X shared RFK Jr’s suggestion online. It prompted a thread of reactions from others. One user roasted him, saying, “Says the man who does not cook for his family…”

The malevolent forces that want to drive us apart pic.twitter.com/lKm1KaUftt — CaliEaglesFlying 👊🇺🇸🔥 (@DanteHub22) March 5, 2026

Another mentioned, “Suddenly everything is a spiritual warfare.” A third one wondered, “Why can’t they just be normal in their speeches? No need to mention any rituals… Just encourage people to have family time, have a meal, and talk more to each other.”

A fourth one said, “And he is serious…think about that!” A final one alleged, “Trump himself is the #1 malevolent force driving us apart.” Speaking of which, Trump has not confirmed being in the know about the alleged malevolent forces mentioned by RFK Jr. For the moment, the roasts and memes about the Secretary of Health and Human Services continue to go viral on the internet.