RFK Jr. Breaks Silence After Donald Trump Renames Uncle’s Kennedy Center

RFK Jr. said Thursday that he understands why his family is angry about President Donald Trump’s decision to rename the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. However, he emphasized that his focus is on public health instead of the name of the center that honors his late uncle, John F. Kennedy.

Kennedy, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, spoke about the issue during an interview with CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes. This was his first public statement since the renaming was announced.

When asked if he understood the anger from other members of the Kennedy family, Kennedy said, “Of course, I understand it, but I have bigger fish to fry.”

He continued, “If we lose any children in this country to obesity, heart disease, 77 percent of our kids can’t qualify for the military. Saving one life is more important to me than the name on a building.”

Kennedy stated that he was not part of the decision to rename the arts institution and did not express an opinion for or against the change. When asked if he opposed the new name, he repeated that his focus is on “making America healthy again.”

The Kennedy Center, a major cultural institution in Washington, was named in honor of John F. Kennedy after his assassination in 1963. It is strongly associated with the former president’s support for the arts. The White House announced last month that the center would be renamed the Trump-Kennedy Center after a vote by its board.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS News (@cbsnews)

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the board voted unanimously to approve the change. She credited Trump for what she called efforts to preserve and improve the building. This announcement quickly sparked backlash from prominent members of the Kennedy family and others in politics.

Maria Shriver, a niece of John F. Kennedy and a longtime journalist, criticized the decision in a detailed social media post. She argued that her uncle and his wife, Jacqueline Kennedy, elevated the arts, and the memorial should remain solely in his name.

“It is beyond comprehension that this sitting president has sought to rename this great memorial dedicated to President Kennedy,” Shriver wrote. “It is beyond wild that he would think adding his name in front of President Kennedy’s name is acceptable.”

Shriver also suggested that this move could set a bad example for renaming other historic landmarks, raising concerns about whether monuments like the Lincoln or Jefferson memorials could be next.

Other members of the Kennedy family, including Joe Kennedy III and Jack Schlossberg, also spoke out against the change.

There are also questions about the process behind the board’s vote. Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, stated that the decision was not unanimous, which goes against the White House’s account. In a social media post, Beatty said she was muted during the call and could not voice her opposition. She noted that the renaming was not included on the agenda.

This dispute follows another controversial move involving the Kennedy Center. Last February, the center announced that Trump would serve as chairman of its board. This decision also drew criticism from artists, lawmakers, and members of the Kennedy family.

Kennedy’s comments distanced him from the family backlash, highlighting his role in the administration and his focus on health policy. While the renaming has sparked a larger debate about presidential legacy and cultural institutions, Kennedy made it clear that he does not plan to get involved in that discussion.