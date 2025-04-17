Retirees Beware! 5 Key Changes That Could Impact Your Social Security Payments in 2025

The Social Security Administration has seen more than a few changes ever since Donald Trump started his second term in office. The President and the DOGE’s combined effort to make the SSA more efficient has left people more confused and anxious than ever.

One major change that will negatively affect a lot of individuals is the new identity verification process implemented by the SSA. People will now be required to show up in person at the SSA field offices to complete the identity verification process. The alternative to this would be to complete the process online on the agency’s official website.

If the identification process is not completed, an individual risks losing their benefits altogether. Here are a few more reasons a retiree could possibly lose their Social Security benefits.

Excess Income Limits

If you are someone who hasn’t reached the full retirement age and is already collecting your Social Security benefits, you must adhere to the set income limit. If an individual fails to do so, they could receive reduced benefits or, in some cases, even have their benefits fully suspended.

The official retirement age is declared to be 67 years old. But individuals are allowed to start collecting their payments by the age of 62. If you are below 67 years and your income is above $23,400 annually, you will face deductions in your benefits. For every $2 that the individual earns, $1 is deducted from their benefits in excess of $23,400.

Geographic Restrictions

The U.S. Treasury has a rule against making payments to individuals residing in a list of countries. If a beneficiary is currently residing in Cuba or North Korea, they will not be receiving any Social Security payments. Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan are some of the other countries on the list.

Inaccurate Personal Information

It is necessary to keep your personal information in your file updated. Your current address, marital status, income, and other pertinent facts need to be updated in case of any change.

Has your personal information changed? Depending on your benefit type, you may be able to update your phone number, mailing or email address online, so we can communicate with you about your benefits. Learn how: https://t.co/GQ2pRszU6B pic.twitter.com/b8QZdnsADf — Social Security (@SocialSecurity) March 13, 2025

If the information on your personal file is not up to date, you might risk losing your Social Security benefits altogether.

Changes in Immigration Status

This one only concerns non-citizens who are residing in America. If a non-citizen has been “lawfully present” and meets the requirements set by the government, they are eligible to receive Social Security benefits.

Accumulating 40 work credits is one of the criteria set by the government for non-citizens. Fulfilling this particular requirement can take an individual up to 10 years. An individual who holds a Permanent Resident Card, aka the green card, is eligible to claim benefits.

However, a change in the person’s immigration status would result in them losing their eligibility to claim the benefits as well. A person with a resident status can lose their status if they are involved in marriage fraud, criminal activity, or if they falsify their documents.

Legal Issues and Incarceration

The Social Security Administration has a rule that puts a hold on benefits if a person ends up in jail. The agency’s booklet titled ‘What Prisoners Need to Know’ states that an individual who has been in jail for more than 30 consecutive days loses their right to avail their benefits.

The individual will start receiving their benefits the month following their release from jail. The individual might have to reach out to the Social Security Administration and provide documentation related to their release to start receiving timely Social Security payments.