Retired FBI Agent Accuses Kash Patel of Turning Bureau Into Donald Trump’s Personal Revenge Squad

If a lifelong FBI agent tells you that the agency is falling apart, it’s time to pay attention. After 31 years of tracking down criminals and even high-profile public officials, Greg Stejskal has sounded the alarm via his opinion piece on Deadline Detroit. He argues that FBI Director Kash Patel is giving in to Donald Trump‘s political bitterness by arranging the roster for his next revenge tour.

On October 15, President Trump held a press conference in which he claimed to expose corruption. Beside him were FBI Director Kash Patel, Deputy AG Todd Blanche, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, that is, the nation’s top three law enforcement officials.

While making accusations, President Donald Trump rattled off a list of political rivals he wanted charged, including Lisa Monaco, Andrew Weissmann, and Jack Smith, from the Oval Office podium.

He said,

“Deranged Jack Smith… is a criminal.”

Stejskal points out that while other presidents have weaponized government agencies, none have done so in such a public manner and with so little proof. He argues that Trump feels invincible because of the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity.

JUST IN: Donald Trump cannot claim presidential immunity to defend himself from criminal prosecution, DC Circuit Court of Appeals rules pic.twitter.com/6lVb4AfBkS — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 6, 2024

Stejskal claims that Kash Patel is making it all possible. Patel and the FBI had an awkward relationship at first. Patel worked with Devin Nunes on drafting the controversial Nunes Memo of 2018, while serving as a House Intelligence Committee staffer.

It claimed that the FBI’s Russia probe had been driven by anti-Trump views and depended on the “fake” Steele dossier. Both claims were later found to be false by inspectors general, bipartisan Senate reports, and even John Durham’s extended investigation.

But since Donald Trump loved the memo, facts didn’t matter! Patel joined the National Security Council. According to his own children’s book series, Kash Patel became the resident wizard of the MAGA universe. In fact, Patel is introduced as “Kash the Distinguished Discoverer” in the very first line of The Plot Against the King. The adult novel Government Gangsters came next.

Stejskal argues that the FBI looks like an extension of political revenge in 2025 after Donald Trump returned to the White House.

FBI Director Kash Patel, who was involved with coordinating the National Guard for protection on January 6, 2021, states he has letters of Speaker Pelosi and DC Mayor Bowser both declining the 10,000 national guard troops that were offered by Trump.pic.twitter.com/1XIoWdXHxS — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) October 25, 2025

This year, he appointed Kash Patel as its director, and the Senate confirmed his nomination. After a prosecutorial-experienced U.S. attorney chose not to pursue the case, a Trump supporter took over, and under Patel’s supervision, former FBI Director James Comey was charged. Stejskal claims the bureau now uses a “highly suspect” standard to press charges first and look into them later.

In the meantime, Donald Trump pardoned George Santos for voting “ALWAYS REPUBLICAN!” and Kash Patel cut the FBI’s public corruption program. According to reports, about 800 agents were let go for violating the president’s “agenda.” Besides that, Patel remained silent regarding the supposed $50,000 bribe that Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, accepted. Patel once insisted on the release of the DOJ’s Epstein files until Trump told Rep. Lauren Boebert to put off making such demands.

Patel was never qualified or loyal to the Constitution, according to Stejskal. You cannot be the nation’s top law enforcement official and the king’s wizard, Stejskal warns.