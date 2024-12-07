Resurfaced Video Shows Tom Cruise Saluting Scientology’s Dead Founder: "It's Like He's Stuck..."

A resurfaced video of Tom Cruise has reignited discussions around his deep ties to Scientology. In the video, originally posted online in 2008, the actor is seen saluting a portrait of L. Ron Hubbard, the late founder of the Church of Scientology. Wearing the organization’s exclusive Freedom Medal of Valor, Cruise delivered a passionate speech, rallying his audience and emphasizing the significance of Scientology’s mission.

“These are the times, people,” Cruise declared, his tone intense. “These are the times we will all remember. Were you there? What did ya do?” His words were met with enthusiastic cheers from the crowd, to which he responded, “I think you know that I am there for you, and I do care so very, very, very much.” As he continued, his voice grew even more impassioned. “So what do ya say? Are we gonna clean this place up?” The crowd roars in agreement. Cruise wrapped by turning to a large portrait of Hubbard and saluting, which was met with a standing ovation.

Tom Cruise: The Poster Child of Scientology



Tom Cruise is perhaps the most famous Scientologist.



His relationship with the church has been intensely public, including a controversial interview on psychiatry and his role in promoting the religion. pic.twitter.com/4pNX1BbYwv — Sociology For All (@SociologyForAll) August 31, 2024

According to Unilad, the footage, reportedly taken during a 2004 International Association of Scientologists event, sparked renewed interest after being reposted on Reddit, where it has garnered over 37,000 reactions so far. One Reddit user likened the event to a science fiction parody, calling it “a Tupperware sales leader award ceremony from the planet Xenon.” Another joked, "He can fly, too, but no one at that level does it when anyone else is looking." A comment also read, "The salute killed me lol! It's like he's stuck in one of his roles." On YouTube, the video accumulated around 1.9 million views. A person, however, defended, "I'm not saying Scientology isn't kooky at best, but we had a mannequin of a dying guy nailed to a cross in our church. This seems par of course."

When Tom Cruise told the truth about the prescription medication epidemic. pic.twitter.com/f4yWDNoSzx — Christian Reen Pierce (@ChristianPierc4) December 1, 2024

Cruise’s connection to Scientology dates back to 1990 when he joined under the influence of his first wife, Mimi Rogers. Over the years, he has become one of the church’s most prominent figures, often defending its principles and taking a strong stance against psychiatry—a practice the religion rejects. This was evident in a 2005 interview with Matt Lauer on NBC's Today Show, where Cruise labeled psychiatry a 'pseudo-science' and criticized actress Brooke Shields for using medication to treat postpartum depression. Another resurfaced video also features Cruise speaking about the unique responsibilities of Scientologists.

“Being a Scientologist, when you drive past an accident, it’s not like anyone else,” he states. “As you drive past, you know you have to do something about it because you know you’re the only one who can help.” The Church of Scientology has responded to past leaks of the video, describing it as part of a private, three-hour event for 5,000 parishioners. “What has appeared on the internet is a pirated and edited version of the event,” a church spokesperson claimed. As per The New Zealand Herald, while Cruise’s status within the church is often debated, the church has denied claims that he holds an official position, insisting that he is merely a parishioner.