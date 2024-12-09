Resurfaced Video Shows LeBron James Saying 'Ain't No Party Like a Diddy Party': "This Will Haunt Him..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Star athlete LeBron James faces backlash after an old video of him praising Sean 'Diddy' Combs' infamous parties resurfaced online. In the clip, taken from an Instagram Live session four years ago, James says, "Ain’t no party like a Diddy party," while Diddy enthusiastically claps and responds, "Yeah, that’s what’s up!"

The resurfaced clip comes as Diddy tackles serious accusations— multiple civil sexual assault lawsuits— and federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution. While there is no evidence that James knew about any alleged misconduct, his past praise of Diddy events has left fans questioning his judgment.

Is Lebron James going to weigh in on his friend’s “freak offs”?



I mean we hear from "the king" on virtually every political issue so this seems like an odd one to stay quiet about. @KingJames

Netizens criticized the basketball star, with one remarking, "Y’all gonna be in shock once all the stuff drops of what celebrity was doing what at his parties." Another quipped, "That didn't age well." In a similar vein, one chimed, "OMG this will haunt him and the ghosts are real this time!!!" while another added, "The best part about this Diddy debacle is watching LeBron glazers try to deny that he said this sh*t with an honest to god smile on his face."

Y’all gonna be in shock once all the stuff drops of what celebrity was doing what at his parties. — Jerod Mayo (@JerodMayoNFL) March 28, 2024

Others, however, voiced in James' defense. A comment read, "Everyone in the industry been to a Diddy party. I doubt most of them were there when he was having those specific types of parties." Another reasoned, "I genuinely think LeBron knows more than what he is letting on but I do not think he’s participated in any of the acts." Interestingly, James unfollowed Diddy on Instagram earlier this year in May, when rumors about the latter's behavior began to circulate, as per The Sun. In another resurfaced clip, James and Combs can be seen dancing and singing together at a dinner party.

However, James isn't the only one on this boat. An old video recently featured Ellen DeGeneres begging to attend one of Diddy's parties during an episode of her talk show in February 2018, the New York Post reported. DeGeneres jokingly asked the rapper if he planned to arrive early for her party, to which Diddy responded that he intended to, before quickly admitting he would be 'fashionably late.' DeGeneres urged him not to arrive too late, teasing that his presence would officially start the festivities. Diddy suggested DeGeneres would end up with blisters from 'dancing so hard' once the party got underway.

Diddy, who is currently being held at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center after being denied bail, is accused of hosting events that prosecutors say involved drug use, exploitation, and coercive acts. He has denied all charges against him. These allegations have brought many big names like Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Jennifer Lopez under scrutiny for their ties or attendance at Diddy's events.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)