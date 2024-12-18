Resurfaced Video Shows Diana Looking For Camilla as She Walked Down the Aisle With Charles: "I Knew..."

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's long-standing affair, while they were still married to others, is well documented. Princess Diana, not one to shy away from speaking the truth about the state of her marriage to Charles, made several bombshell revelations. One such admission Diana made, concerned her wedding day. On June 29, 1981, as the world watched the fairytale nuptials unfold, Diana’s focus was elsewhere. She candidly once confessed to looking for and spotting Camilla in the crowd inside the church. A resurfaced video of the 'vivid memory' is now doing the rounds on social media.

According to Andrew Morton's biography titled Diana: Her True Story — In Her Own Words, the Princess said, "I knew she was in there, of course. I looked for her. So walking down the aisle, I spotted Camilla, pale gray, veiled pillbox hat, saw it all, her son Tom standing on a chair. To this day you know — vivid memory." Morton wasn’t the only one to make the claim. As reported by HELLO! magazine, in the documentary Charles and Camilla: King and Queen in Waiting, royal expert, Jenny Bond, also revealed, "Diana told me much later in one of our private conversations that she had felt like a lamb to the slaughter as she walked up the aisle, which was very sad."

He added, "I think she knew that things weren't quite right, and when she saw Camilla in the congregation, she was immediately uneasy about it." In the years that followed, Diana once also overheard her husband’s private conversation with Camilla— a heartfelt profession of love. Speaking to royal author Morton, Diana allegedly said, "I...heard him on the telephone in his bath on his hand-held set, saying, 'Whatever happens, I will always love you.' I told him afterward that I had listened at the door, and we had a filthy row.”

In another eye-opening incident, a member of Charles' office once informed Diana about a bracelet that was designed for Camilla, one that she continues to wear even today, as reported by Geo TV. The bracelet has a blue enamel disc on a gold chain that is carved with the letters 'G' and 'F'— a reference to 'Gladys' and 'Fred'— the affectionate nicknames Charles and Camilla reportedly used for each other. Diana recalled learning about the bracelet just two weeks before her wedding to Charles.

Charles and Camilla’s romance allegedly began during a polo match in 1970, but their relationship faced problems when the former had to go overseas for naval duties. During this time, Camilla moved on and married her longtime admirer Andrew Parker Bowles, and started a family with him. The couple filed for a divorce in 1995, the year before Charles and Diana filed theirs. The two finally married in 2005, and their love saga remains one of the most talked-about scandals in royal history.