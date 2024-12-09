Resurfaced Photo Shows 'Fixer' Corey Gamble at Diddy’s Ex Kim Porter's House Before the Coroner Arrived

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

The sudden death of actress and model Kim Porter in 2018, has been the subject of much speculation, especially since Sean 'Diddy' Combs' arrest in September and the allegations of misconduct that followed. Porter, who shared three children with Diddy, passed away unexpectedly at her Toluca Lake home, with the Los Angeles County Coroner later ruling her death as caused by lobar pneumonia.

Interestingly, a recently surfaced photo featured Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner's boyfriend, at Porter’s residence even before the coroner arrived. The image, which has been circulated widely online, has raised questions about Gamble’s presence at the scene and his alleged role as a 'fixer' for high-profile figures. Singer and songwriter Jaguar Wright, who has built a reputation for exposing alleged secrets within the entertainment industry, recently doubled down on these claims. In a viral video, Wright confirmed that Gamble arrived at Porter's residence before the arrival of authorities. Wright also suggested that Gamble’s presence at Porter’s home was not coincidental.

Gamble, who has been romantically linked to Jenner since 2014, is known for maintaining a low public profile despite being connected to one of the most scrutinized families in Hollywood. According to The Things, Gamble was way closer to Diddy than the Kardashians. Rumor has it that Gamble was also so close to Porter that he helped 'raise P Diddy's kids.' After Porter’s passing, Gamble also posted on Instagram on her birthday. He penned, "Happy birthday Kim Porter...I will always continue to thank you for all you and Diddy did for my life..."

Gamble is also known to have worked as a talent and tour manager, handling Justin Bieber’s career during pivotal years. Wright also alleged that Gamble’s role often involved managing sensitive or controversial situations for celebrities. According to Screenshot, she claimed, “He’s probably the one that groomed Justin [Bieber] and made him so pliable, so if they could pimp him out at all these damn music festivals, he would be the right guy for the job.”

His connections to other influential figures, such as Harvey Weinstein, have only added to the controversies surrounding his activities behind the scenes. Wright further alleged Gamble's involvement in other high-profile incidents, including the 2020 altercation between Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion. “He was the one who took Tory to Kylie Jenner’s house to fake shoot Megan,” Wright asserted.

While neither Gamble nor representatives of the Kardashian-Jenner family have yet addressed these recent allegations, fans of the Kardashians however would recall that Khloe Kardashian once warned of Gamble's secretive nature. Khloé said, "We've never ...We don't know anything about Corey...tends to be pretty secretive. So me and all of the kids, we just, we've been more on guard with Corey."

