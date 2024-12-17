Resurfaced Photo of Barron Trump Has Everyone Pointing Out the Same Thing: "He's Definitely..."

A recently surfaced photo of Barron Trump is causing quite a stir on social media given his uncanny resemblance to Dad Donald Trump. On X (formerly Twitter) a netizen @DefiantWorldread drew attention to the same by posting a side-by-side comparison of the two. From jawline to hair, MAGA fans couldn't help but marvel over just how much Barron looks like his father in his younger years.

"I told hubby this yesterday! Almost identical," one exclaimed. Some leaned into sarcasm, with one remarking, "That makes sense because Barron is Donald's son." Another agreed, "Wait, you are saying a son looks like his father?" Some comments playfully highlighted the genetic inheritance. "The genes are strong," they noted. "They have 'King' looks. And yes he is definitely his son," another echoed. In a similar vein, one quipped, "Cloning works!" while a person chimed, "Like father like son."

As the comments poured in, an X user pointed out how Barron resembled Donald in his 30s, "I am literally just realizing how much Barron looks like Donald. I saw some old interviews of Trump from in his 30s, and that younger man looks a lot like Barron over here." It wasn't just the physical traits that caught the attention of netizens. "He also has his same exact voice!" one noted. "Except he is half a foot taller," another added. One even pointed to Barron's Slovenian roots, observing, "Definitely has Melania's features."Barron recently also made headlines for his voice. In an Election Day video that circulated widely, the 18-year-old was seen shaking hands with UFC boss Dana White. Barron's similar appearance to his Dad had many doing a double take.

Barron, currently studying at New York University's Stern School of Business, is already making his mark. Sources describe him as a 'ladies man'— tall over 6' 9", intimidating, and popular with even the liberal students across campus. While his other siblings took active parts throughout the Trump campaign, Barron kept himself mostly out of the spotlight. He mainly worked behind the scenes, suggesting strategies for his father’s campaign and advising on how to capture the Gen Z vote. He is credited with having helped Donald partake in the Joe Rogan podcast—a strategic move that had 50 million viewers joining in.

2024 was a special year for young Barron as it was his first time casting his vote for his father. His appearance at Mar-a-Lago recently, during Thanksgiving, having dinner with his parents, Melania and Donald, also made headlines, as per Hola! Several famous U.S. personalities also joined the dinner at an upscale Florida club. Videos on social media featured Melania, Donald, Barron, and Viktor Kanv, Melania's father all dancing to Village People's Y.M.C.A.