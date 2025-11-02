Resurfaced Clip Shows Melania Trump Pushing Obama Birther Lie – Backlash Explodes

It’s the clip Melania Trump probably wishes had stayed buried. A resurfaced 2011 interview shows the First Lady diving headfirst into the infamous “birther” conspiracy about Barack Obama’s birthplace, and the internet is losing it all over again. During her appearance on The Joy Behar Show, Melania was grilled about what Behar called her “Barack Obama birth certificate obsession.” But instead of backing down, Melania fired back: “Do you not want to see President Obama’s birth certificate or not?”

Behar, clearly unimpressed, replied that she had seen it. But Melania wasn’t done. She insisted it wasn’t a birth certificate at all, saying it was merely a “certificate of live birth.” Behar jumped in to defend Obama: “If he insists on what he is saying then no one from Hawaii can run for president because they all get the same live birth certificate.

Here’s the time Melania Trump pushed the birther lie about President Obama. Bold move for a Slovenian who came to the USA on a tourist visa, lied about her education, worked as an escort, then snagged her orange sugar daddy through notorious child sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/VMRn2ZnUPO — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) August 15, 2025

Still, Melania wouldn’t let go. “Well, they need to have, in one way, it would be much easier of President Obama just show it.” She then doubled down: “It’s not only Donald, it’s American people who voted for him, who didn’t vote for him, they wanted to see that.” Behar tried to reason with her, reminding Melania that Obama’s proof of birth was on display in Chicago and online.

“We’ve seen it,” Behar said. Melania remained unconvinced, repeating, “It’s not the same as yours, it’s a certificate of live birth.” By then, Behar was visibly done. “I think you should give it up at this point,” she sighed, shuffling her papers as the segment awkwardly fizzled out.

The Internet Reacts Brutally

Fast-forward to now, and that long-forgotten clip is back, blowing up across X, after being reposted in August. The viral post has racked up over 720,000 views, 21,000 likes, and 7,000 shares, with comments pouring in by the thousands

Other users piled on. One wrote: “As an American citizen, generations deep, I don’t need a Slovenian nude model arguing about the birth of an American veteran’s grandson who was born in Hawaii. This is all BS #EpsteinTrumpFiles.” Another fumed: “She’s just as awful as her husband. Both are mean, cruel, and low-quality human beings. Our worst First Lady, ever.”

And a third added the final jab: “How did she get her green card? We need to see it.” The old interview may be more than a decade old, but it’s lighting up the internet all over again, reigniting the ugly conspiracy theory that once defined a major part of Donald Trump’s rise to power. For Melania, it’s a stark reminder that the internet never forgets, and sometimes, it comes back sharper than ever.