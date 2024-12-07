Resurfaced Audio Has Leonardo DiCaprio’s Friend Alleging Actor Coerced Women To Sleep With Him

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.



A resurfaced 2002 interview featuring Leonardo DiCaprio’s late friend, Harold Hunter, once sent shockwaves through Hollywood. The audio initially dismissed as the casual boasting of a partygoer, reignited discussions about the culture surrounding fame and power in the 1990s and early 2000s. Hunter, a skateboarder, who also starred in the 1995 film Kids, described unsettling scenarios involving DiCaprio and women at private parties. In the audio, Hunter recalls attending private bashes at DiCaprio’s home, where models were frequently invited.

As per Your Tango, Hunter claimed that DiCaprio would pressure women into engaging with him. He recalled, "Leonardo DiCaprio, he’s a pretty cool guy, you know? I’d go to his house and we’d have private parties. All these girls would come, all these models and shit would come, and we’d have so much fun…He loves ladies. He’d be like, 'Yo, go for my friend Harold.' I’d be trying to flirt with a girl, and the girl won’t go for me. So Leo goes, 'If you don’t go for Harold, I’m not gonna go for you.' So then the girl [would] be like, 'Yeah yeah, sure, whatever, whatever…' So I’d be like, 'What’s up, what’s up? Ain’t nothing, man. If you play with me, just be thinking about Leo.' You know what I mean? So I wind up hooking up with the girls…"

Moreover, DiCaprio’s association with the so-called 'P***y Posse' in the 1990s has long been a controversial aspect of his public image. This notorious group of young actors, including Tobey Maguire, was infamous for their rowdy behavior, misogynistic antics, and relentless pursuit of women. They were known for sneaking into exclusive events, pulling pranks, and engaging in questionable behavior that earned them a reputation as Hollywood’s bad boys. The posse’s antics extended beyond parties, with allegations of inappropriate behavior towards reporters, including a voicemail DiCaprio allegedly left for journalist Nancy Jo Sales, suggesting a quid pro quo arrangement for an interview.

Sales once recalled, "The speaker was telling me that if I wanted an interview with him, I'd have to 'make a deal' along the lines of doing something for him that Monica [Lewinsky] did for Bill [Clinton]. 'Then maybe we'll talk!' he laughed." Adding fuel to the fire are resurfaced pictures of DiCaprio attending Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ infamous parties. Diddy, currently facing several allegations of sexual abuse, racketeering, and sex trafficking, hosted extravagant gatherings that involved blackmail, coercion, and a heavy flow of drugs.

For instance, old photos show DiCaprio enjoying himself at Diddy’s East Hampton home in 1998. A representative, however, clarified, “Leo was at the start of his career at the time and has moved way past his partying. Leo is focused on his career and his relationship and is not at all thinking about Diddy's federal case, which he has nothing to do with.”

