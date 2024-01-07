In a 2009 interview with Glamour, Taylor Swift discussed the qualities she looks for in a partner and said that, because of her work, she will probably "always" be dating "long-distance." She told the magazine, "I think it’s more a question of confidence. I wouldn’t want to be with a pushover who would let me make all the plans and have all the control."

When Taylor Swift spotted Travis Kelce 🥰 pic.twitter.com/9EQpVFO1RQ — Aurora ( Lisa ) (@Lyricvterson) January 3, 2024

Swift said in another section of the interview that when one partner is a professional performer and the other isn't, it may strain a love connection. She told the magazine that after giving interviews all day and going on stage every night, she "can only give someone what's left." She said, "It’s always going to be long distance, even if I date the boy who lives next door to me in Nashville. I’ll be flying to see him and flying him places to see me. It feels like it would involve more scheduling, and I already deal with a lot of scheduling in my life." If she "met somebody who was worth it," Swift said, she "would probably stop thinking that way."

As 2024 rolls around, the singer has not only gone to see her current beau Travis Kelce perform in Kansas City, New York, and Boston, but she has also seen him repay the favor. Given that she has gone to Kansas City, Missouri, as well as New York and Boston, to see Kelce play in many NFL games over the last three months, it appears she has found that with him. He traveled to Argentina in November to see her Eras Tour performance, making the journey to witness her performance. This week, one astute fan noticed as much when they turned the pages of a 2009 edition with Swift on the cover. The fans shared on Twitter, "found this magazine with Taylor on the cover from 2009, and this is what she said about being in a relationship back then, omg some of it still applies." Another user commented, "She manifested this relationship with Travis."

Travis Kelce whispering to Taylor Swift on New Year’s Day, so wholesome ❤️ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/66ozrhbtuB — Sunshine (@MrSunshine911) January 2, 2024

Swift and Kelce spent New Year's Eve and Christmas together. Swift attended the games that Kelce had on both days. Her immediate family celebrated Christmas with her. Later, a source told the Daily Mail how unique Swift's Christmas with Kelce was. Kelce and his father were joined by her brother Austin and parents, Andrea and Scott, for the day. The insider revealed, "Seeing their families together on such a special holiday was the best gift ever for Taylor. She’s never had this happen before, and it made the holiday the most meaningful one for her. Her friends think that this is just more proof that Travis is going to be a Swiftie for life. Of course, Travis was bummed that they did not win the game [that day]. But he is at the point in his career where he does not let this get to him too much and is looking forward to the next game."

