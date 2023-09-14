Paul Richard Soliz Speaks up in Britney Spears Favor Amidst His Ongoing Criminal Case

Britney Spears' life continues to be a frenzy of events, from her high-profile divorce from Sam Asghari to her alleged connection with a controversial figure, Paul Richard Soliz. As Paul becomes embroiled in legal issues, the public is left to speculate about his relationship with the pop princess. In a recent turn of events, Spears' former housekeeper, Soliz, talked publicly about her as he was leaving court for violating probation.

When asked about his friendship with Spears, Soliz selected his words carefully, but he did not hide his affection for the singer. According to US Weekly, he called her a "phenomenal woman" and highlighted that she is a "very, very good" person. Despite the rumors, Soliz has refused to confirm or deny any romantic relationship with Spears, per The Things. Instead, he emphasized his support for her amid her pending divorce from Sam Asghari, saying she is "doing great." Notably, he praised Britney's estranged husband, describing him as a "great guy."

Soliz publicly acknowledged his current legal troubles. He expressed confidence in the processes, saying he isn't "really worried about" them. Soliz stated that he is currently engaged in anger management classes mandated by the court. Soliz's legal issues began in December 2020, when he was charged with handgun possession as a convicted felon, as well as unlawful possession of ammunition. He eventually accepted a no-contest plea and received a two-year probation sentence, as well as 90 days in jail.

According to reports, he began working for Spears shortly after his release in May, performing maintenance jobs at her home. He was eventually sacked after two months. According to an insider who spoke with US Weekly, Paul was in charge of various domestic tasks such as repairing doorknobs and unclogging toilets. Page Six exclusively revealed that the former housekeeper had a criminal history.

Soliz's criminal record includes misdemeanors and even a felony conviction. He was convicted of disturbing the peace in 2014, and he faced child endangerment charges, which were dropped through plea bargaining. In addition, he has convictions for driving with a suspended license.

Spears' divorce from Asghari has sparked speculation, with allegations of cheating at the forefront. Asghari alleged that Spears cheated on him with an employee. The divorce of Spears and Asghari has been extensively followed by the media, and it is not without complications. According to reports, the pair signed a prenuptial agreement before their 2022 marriage, which entitled Asghari to only $1 million after two years of marriage. Asghari has allegedly tried to blackmail Spears stating that he would reveal embarrassing information about her to change the prenup agreement.

Spears appears to have chosen a road of seclusion throughout these difficult times, confiding solely in her attorneys, manager, and, at times, her elder brother Bryan Spears, who has been offering assistance alongside a therapist, per Page Six.

