Resurfaced 2002 Video of Diddy Joking About Locking Women Sparks Outrage After Arrest

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

A chilling video from 2002, of music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has gone viral online, igniting controversy over its unsettling content. The clip, taken from Diddy’s appearance on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, featured the rapper discussing what made for a ‘killer party.’ However, what stirred public interest was his joke about locking women in rooms to keep them at the event.

In the interview, Diddy, known for his legendary parties, began by listing essential elements for a successful bash. He noted, "This is what you need to do. Beautiful women, of course. Beautiful men for the ladies, of course." He then cited more typical items like alcohol and water. However, when asked why water was such a priority, Diddy’s explanation startled both the host and the audience.

This man has been snitching on himself for over 20 years but no one was listening. — TL Elder (@mwabilimwagodi) September 22, 2024

As per Irish Star, the rapper remarked, "I don't know if you guys have noticed this [but] a lot of ladies drink water at parties. They just, you know, so if you don't have what they need they're gonna leave. Gotta keep them there. You need locks on the doors." Conan, seemingly caught off guard by Diddy’s comment, responded cautiously, saying, “This is sounding kind of dangerous.” Unfazed, Diddy replied, “It’s a little kinky.”

“Lock the doors” is all you need to know, he doesn’t even think he’s doing anything wrong calling it kinky — Gracey 🦋 (@Gracebal0) September 20, 2024

Adding to the discomfort, Diddy went on to suggest manipulating the temperature at the party to make guests more uncomfortable. He said, "You need a lot of heat. Don't have no air conditioning, heat affects the alcohol and you know, everybody also gets a little more comfortable and loose and builds up a nice little sweat." Conan, quick with humor to cut through the tension, remarked that the party ‘just sounds disgusting,’ but Diddy carried on, insisting that good music and his presence were also necessary ingredients for the perfect event, as per Mirror.

What’s wild is he didn’t even try to hide it. There is video after video year after year of him outlying his actions and people all laugh and say man we love that guy. While some in America were like WTF why isn’t this guy being investigated, canceled, etc. — Melissa Anne (@Melissa48039358) September 20, 2024

While the conversation seemed like playful banter at the time, the clip now feels unsettling in light of his recent arrest in New York, where he was charged with serious offenses, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting individuals for prostitution purposes. As such, one user wrote, “What’s wild is he didn’t even try to hide it. There is video after video, year after year, of him outlying his actions and people all laugh and say, 'Man we love that guy.'”

he told everyone and everyone just…let him — rach (@fortherAch) September 20, 2024

Someone else echoed a similar sentiment and wrote, "His confession to Conan makes it pretty easy to see his intent. Life for this loser. And f-ck the FBI for waiting over two decades to do something about this monster." Other X users were also quite stupefied, with one tweeting, "In retrospect, this is very creepy. We’ve known about diddy in the industry for years now. It’s strange that it’s taken this long for the whole thing to get out."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

In agreement, another added, “‘Lock the doors' is all you need to know. He doesn’t even think he’s doing anything wrong, calling it kinky.” Another user exclaimed, "He’s very proud of all of this, very brazen with all of it. He’s flown under the radar for so many years while bragging in public! Truly disgusting!"

Godbless @ConanOBrien for not playing along. — MKUltraNegro (@MKUltraNegro) September 20, 2024

Someone else tweeted, "Things are getting much darker than anyone could of imagined. Diddy is the Jeffrey Epstein of the rap industry." Despite the resurfacing of this video and the current allegations, Diddy continues to deny all accusations against him. His legal team is actively fighting the charges, with his lawyers recently offering $50 million in bail, which was denied.

SEXUAL ASSAULT HELPLINE: If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).