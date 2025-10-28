Restaurant Worker Caught Urinating on Food Served to Customers — Evidence on His Phone Revealed Even Darker Secrets

Jace Hanson, a server at a steakhouse in Kansas, was arrested for contaminating the food with his bodily fluids. Another shocking discovery came to light when authorities found recordings on the man’s phone.

Disturbing clips of an individual contaminating food being served to guests surfaced on social media. Hanson was arrested after the FBI received a tip. In the clips, the man allegedly spat in the food, stomped on it, and even rubbed food items on his body before customers consumed it.

The most disturbing clips were of the man urinating over the food before it was served to patrons of the restaurant. KCTV5, KSHB 41, and KMBC 9 revealed how the FBI relayed the information to the Leawood police, who took the man into custody.

During the questioning, he confessed to his crimes. “I estimated there have been over 20 instances where I had contaminated food at the restaurant,” he admitted, according to a report by Fox 4.

He was brought in on April 25, 2024, for interrogation. Soon after, on July 3, Hanson pleaded guilty to the 33 charges he was accused of. Detective Jack Bond of the Leawood Police shared how the authorities found shocking evidence of child sexual abuse on the man’s phone.

Hey there! Did you hear about the recent incident at a steakhouse in Kansas? Apparently, a worker named Jace Hanson contaminated food with his “bodily fluids” for over a month, which led to at least 130 people experiencing food poisoning-like symptoms. The police have… pic.twitter.com/ZemKpxpJ4s — 🇺🇸 Larry 🇺🇸 (@LarryDJonesJr) May 6, 2024

“It was the most brutal and violent child sexual-abuse material that I have ever seen,” the detective said in a court testimony, according to a report by the Johnson County Post. Bond also revealed how the evidence was so disturbing that he was forced to take breaks while reviewing the material.

Hanson was sentenced to 11 years and 4 months by a Johnson County judge. The owners of the steakhouse that the man worked at also had to bear the consequences of his crimes. Camellia Hill, who is the co-owner of the Hereford House, shared how the establishment was affected by the case.

In an interview with the Johnson County Post, Hill admitted that the sales dropped “the minute it hit the press.” She went on to share how the case “destroyed” their business.

The restaurant was forced to shut its branch in Leawood because of the “financial strains caused by recent events,” according to reports by KCTV5 and the Post. A report from The Kansas City Star revealed that the restaurant was battling at least 13 lawsuits filed against it by August.

The Leawood police department revealed that they received at least 400 food-poisoning complaints by the time the details of the case came to light. The authorities conducted over 130 interviews regarding the same.