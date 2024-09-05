Republicans Strategizing on How to 'Accelerate Trump’s Exit' and Party’s Path Forward: Journalist

In public, the Republican Party often presents a united front in support of former President Donald Trump. But behind the scenes, the conversation among many GOP lawmakers appears to be far more complex, with some privately debating how best to distance the party from Trump and 'accelerate his exit' from the political stage. According to Jonathan Martin of Politico, “For most Republicans who’ve not converted to the Church of MAGA, this scenario is barely even provocative. In fact, asking around with Republicans last week, the most fervent private debate I came across in the party was how best to accelerate Trump’s exit to the 19th Hole.”

As per the reports of Raw Story, some Republicans believe "he would once again insist he was cheated and hold out the possibility of a fourth consecutive bid, prolonging the party’s capture." This would further entrench Trump's influence over the party. These Republicans want a quicker exit, believing that Trump’s prolonged influence is detrimental to their long-term political viability. Some in the GOP are banking on a potential victory by Vice President Kamala Harris to solve their Trump problem.

The journalist added, "One high-level Republican, conceding it may only be 'wishful thinking,' even floated the idea of a Harris victory followed by Biden pardons of both his son, Hunter, and Trump. That would take the issue of both cases off Harris’ plate and, more to the point, drain the energy behind Trump’s persecution complex so that Republicans can get on with the business of winning elections," as reported by The Daily Beast.

Beyond 2024, many Republicans are worried about the long-term consequences of Trumpism for their party. As one anonymous conservative leader said, “There’s a lot of anxiety about what Trump does to Republican ability to win in 2028—and what he also may do to the party in terms of policy long term. There is just this concern that like, ‘OK, if the party just goes in that direction, then what kind of party is it going forward? And can conservatives, then, have a home going forward?’”

For many Republicans, the concern isn’t just Trump’s personality but the direction he has steered the party. Despite the internal debates, one thing is clear: the Republican Party is at a crossroads. While Trump remains popular with a prominent portion of the GOP base, many lawmakers are looking for a way out of the Trump era. However, separating from him will be a tad difficult. As former GOP strategist Terry Sullivan pointed out, “You’re assuming Republicans have a top of the ticket problem and not a voter base problem. It’s not like our leaders have been leading the voters to the wilderness against the voters’ judgment.”