‘Republicans for Higher Prices’—Elon Musk’s Brother Kimbal Musk Blasts JD Vance and GOP Over Tariff Chaos

Elon Musk’s brother, Kimbal Musk, spoke up against JD Vance advocating for the heavy tariffs. The criticism comes amidst Americans struggling to keep up with tariffs imposed by the government. Kimbal took the opportunity to call Vance out while calling all Republicans out.

Kimbal Musk is a South African-Canadian-American businessman. He is the co-owner of the Kitchen Restaurant Group. He is also the co-founder and chairman of the Big Green group and Square Roots. He is on the board for massive companies like Tesla Inc., SpaceX, and the Burning Man Project.

The 52-year-old recently stepped up to call the current government on the heavy tariffs they have been imposing on the people. This comes after Trump introduced a 10% universal baseline tariff on all imported goods in the US.

The additional 10%, which is already a significant amount, paired with the current tariffs, adds up to an unfathomable amount. An additional 34% would be levied on Chinese goods, 25% on South Korea, 26% on India, and 20% on the EU.

Kimbal’s criticism was in reply to JD Vance’s recent X(formerly known as Twitter) post. “It’s bizarre to see all the limousine socialists screech desperately for dependence on Chinese supply chains and inflated equities,” he wrote.

“Republicans for higher prices. How about that,” Kimbal wrote in a reply on the platform. He went on to note how the prices of everyday goods have gone “through the roof due to the recent tariffs. Kimbal blamed the “Trump tariff-tax” for the same.

BREAKING: This is Horrific! Trump just announced the following Tariffs for the following countries and a 10% baseline tariff on all others not listed. China – 34%

EU – 20%

Vietnam – 46%

Japan – 24%

Taiwan – 32$

India – 26%

Thailand – 36%

South Korea – 25%

Switzerland – 31%… pic.twitter.com/v8FySoDJeO — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 2, 2025

“@JDVance I read your book. It’s good,” Musk wrote, referring to the Republican’s book ‘Hillbilly Elegy.’ In the post, he noted how he thought the Vice President would “have more sympathy” for the community’s cost of living.

“Inflation sucks for everyone,” the businessman noted in the same post. He spoke up in favor of underserved communities in America while pointing out how the tariffs will affect them the most.

Elon Musk has also voiced his opinion on the heavy tariffs previously. The tech billionaire has gone as far as to call out Trump’s trade adviser. Elon has labelled Peter Navarro as a “moron” and “Peter Retarrdo” in the past.

BREAKING: Elon Musk MOCKS Trump’s leading trade advisor Peter Navarro. This comes amidst a growing rift between Elon Musk and the Trump White House over tariffs. What a stunningly childish and ridiculous insult. Children are running this country. pic.twitter.com/e3iAIX4J3H — Trump’s Lies (Commentary) (@MAGALieTracker) April 8, 2025

The Tesla CEO has spoken about how the U.S. and Europe should have a free trade zone. Vance’s sudden advocacy of the heavy tariffs comes as a surprise if you consider the stance he has taken on America’s trade policies in the past.

“Can’t be repeated enough: if you’re worried about America’s economic interest, focus more on automation/education than trade protectionism,” he has written in a 2o17 post on X.