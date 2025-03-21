Tesla Owners Doxxed! Elon Musk Screams ‘Extreme Domestic Terrorism!’

Multiple Tesla car owners have confirmed that their personal information, such as residential addresses, has been leaked through a website called Dogequest.

An online map on the website displays the names, addresses, and contact information of not just owners, but also of some dealerships and members of the Donald Trump Administration.

The doxxing is part of a series of ongoing attacks against the brand for its association with Elon Musk, who happens to be the electric vehicle manufacturing company’s chief executive.

It comes amid acts of vandalism, arson, and widespread protests.

The website encourages its users to indulge in vandalism, including using a can of spray paint to “unleash your artistic flair” on a Tesla vehicle around them and to resort to other “creative expressions of protest.”

In light of the recent Molotov cocktail attacks on Tesla outlets, the cursor on the desktop version of the Dogequest website is an image of the incendiary weapon. To those unaware, a dissenter attacked a Las Vegas outlet, spray-painting the word ‘RESIST’ on the building, torching vehicles using Molotov cocktails, and firing several shots.

The Dogequest website is causing panic among owners, who fear activists might vandalize their cars or, in the worst case, attack them as well.

Speaking to NBC News, a person named Scott, said, “Having our personal addresses out there is not something that I think is cool.” A resident of San Diego, Scott’s family owns two Teslas.

He claimed that they had purchased the vehicles much before Musk banded up with Donald Trump, lamenting that it made no sense to him financially to sell the cars now.

“I think there’s much more effective ways to protest than attacking individuals’ property,” Scott added.

Dogequest called on Tesla owners to sell their cars, thereby dissociating themselves from Musk. The website assures Tesla owners that their personal information would be taken down if they provided “proof that you’ve sold your Tesla.”

Sharing a post on X (formerly) about the doxxing, Elon Musk wrote, “Encouraging destruction of Teslas throughout the country is extreme domestic terrorism!!”

Tesla, for its part, asked car owners to “enable Sentry Mode” to “alert” them “of” and “record potential threats” in a post on X. The post read, “Enable Sentry Mode for your car to alert you of & record potential threats. You can also look at what’s happening around your car in real-time & review + save footage directly in the Tesla app.”

Assuring that the FBI is “actively working on the incidents,” Deputy Director Dan Bongino, in a post on X, emphasized that they would “keep the Homeland safe.”

Communication and transparency are my priorities. We work for you, the American citizen.

Our teams are actively working on the Tesla incidents and the swatting incidents, along with our other responsibilities to keep the Homeland safe. Thank you.

