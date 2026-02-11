Politics

Republican Warns Ghislaine Maxwell Could Be “Shot 5 Times in the Back of the Head” if Released from Prison

Published on: February 11, 2026 at 7:23 AM ET

Tim Burchett predicts Ghislaine Maxwell's death if she's released.

Reni Damien
Written By Reni Damien
News Writer
Kanika Saini
Edited By Kanika Saini
Senior Editor
Republican Tim Burchett issued a grim warning against Ghislaine Maxwell if she's released.
Republican Tim Burchett issued a grim warning against Ghislaine Maxwell if she's released. | Cover Image Source: (L) YouTube @Newsmax (R) Federal Bureau of Prisons

Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee is one of the many Republicans opposing clemency for Ghislaine Maxwell. Recently, he issued a rather grim warning against the convicted felon if she’s released from prison.

In an exclusive conversation with Newsmax, Burchett was asked to comment on Maxwell’s bargain for clemency. The news anchor cited the recent deposition in which Maxwell pleaded the Fifth Amendment and also refused to answer any questions about her involvement with notorious financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Burchett claimed that in Maxwell’s case, the U.S. House Oversight Committee has no other choice but to respect her Fifth Amendment right to silence. The Tennessee rep also mentioned that he predicted her response when she was first subpoenaed. Burchett didn’t appear to disagree with Maxwell’s attorney, David Oscar Markus’ advice to invoke her right to silence.

However, Burchett doesn’t appear convinced by Maxwell’s intent to talk about the truth if she’s granted a pardon or reduced sentence by President Donald Trump. He said, “Maybe she’ll get clemency and spill the beans, but I don’t see that happening.”

Burchett proposed an alternative scenario in which, instead of clemency, Maxwell is granted an early release for good behavior. He also theorized that she might want to secure a “humongous” book deal to profit from the case. He then had a grim prediction about Maxwell’s death.

Burchett shared two possible outcomes about Maxwell’s release, claiming that she would “probably end up committing suicide or getting shot in the back of her head 5 times.” Burchett explained his reason behind Maxwell’s possible death after she’s released.

He cautiously stated, “This thing goes very deep, and the people involved in it are very powerful.” Burchett was referring to some of the most influential names mentioned in the Epstein Files.

Some of those names include Trump, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Bill Gates, Oprah, Elon Musk, Peter Mandelson, Steve Bannon, and more. All of them have strongly denied any ties to Epstein and the alleged crimes that took place on his island.

Before concluding his interview, Burchett stated his stance on a popular conspiracy theory about Epstein’s death. Many internet sleuths believe that the late felon was murdered and did not commit suicide.

Burchett revealed that he’s one of the many people who believe that Epstein was killed and did not kill himself. The Republican said, “I just don’t think he did…” Burchett’s statement about Epstein’s death, for now, is mere speculation. Especially because medical officials also ruled it a suicide.

Burchett’s remark about powerful people involved does leave a chilling question: Will they silence her like they allegedly silenced Epstein? Or is Burchett’s comment just another conspiracy among many others? That is yet to be determined.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *