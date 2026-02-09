Republican Spills What Maxwell Told Congress About Clinton and Trump Before Going Silent

Rep. Andy Biggs said Monday that Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told House investigators he had “no indication” that either President Donald Trump or former President Bill Clinton did anything wrong related to Jeffrey Epstein. Republicans later referenced this statement after Maxwell invoked the Fifth Amendment and refused to answer questions in a closed-door deposition that lasted less than an hour.

“The attorney for Miss Maxwell said that she has no indication and would say that neither Presidents Trump nor Clinton are guilty of any wrongdoing,” Biggs, an Arizona Republican, told reporters after the session, describing the remarks the lawyer made at the beginning of the deposition.

Maxwell, 64, appeared online from federal custody for the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee deposition but declined to provide meaningful testimony, repeatedly invoking her constitutional right against self-incrimination, according to committee members and her lawyer. The committee has been looking into Maxwell as part of a broader inquiry into the handling and release of Epstein investigative files, which have sparked renewed scrutiny in Washington and online.

Chairman James Comer, a Kentucky Republican, said Maxwell took the Fifth when responding to the panel’s questions. Ranking member Robert Garcia, a California Democrat, stated that Maxwell “answered no questions and provided no information” about Epstein’s crimes or others involved.

Maxwell’s attorney, David Oscar Markus, said his client was ready to speak “fully and honestly” if Trump granted her clemency. This demand drew criticism from Democrats who claimed she was trying to exchange testimony for a lighter sentence. Markus said Maxwell could discuss claims and speculation that have circulated for years, including questions about notable figures mentioned in public reports about Epstein’s social circle.

The lawyer’s opening statement, as detailed by Biggs and reported by the Associated Press, included the claim that neither Trump nor Clinton was involved in Epstein’s criminal acts. Maxwell did not answer questions that could clarify or expand on that claim, lawmakers said.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year federal prison sentence after a 2021 conviction for helping Epstein recruit and groom underage girls for sexual abuse. Epstein, the financier at the center of the case, died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

This deposition took place while the Justice Department continues to release large amounts of Epstein-related material under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, while also limiting access and redacting information to protect victims’ identities and comply with legal restrictions. Lawmakers have debated what should be made public and what should remain restricted because of privacy concerns and ongoing legal limitations.

Biggs and other Republicans viewed Markus’ opening statement as a notable detail from a session that otherwise yielded little new information because Maxwell chose not to testify. Democrats maintained that Maxwell’s silence highlighted the necessity of obtaining documents and testimony from other sources as the committee moves ahead.

Comer has stated that the committee intends to hold more depositions in its inquiry. The scope and timing of those interviews, and whether the committee will pursue further legal steps after Maxwell’s refusal, remained unclear Monday.