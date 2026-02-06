Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham Begs for Money on Live Television Prior to Midterm

The drop in Donald Trump’s approval ratings has led Republican leaders to appeal for money on live television. Lindsey Graham’s recent appearance on Fox News has raised many eyebrows. Midterm elections often swing in favor of the opposition, and the party of the sitting president typically performs poorly. This year, Republicans may be no different.

Various polls have indicated that the GOP could lose its narrow majority in the House. The party has maintained firmer control of the Senate by a 53-47 margin. However, that advantage could shrink further, considering Trump’s approval rating is languishing at its lowest level.

As for Lindsey Graham, despite holding what is considered a safe Republican seat, he is up for re-election this year. On Thursday, he appeared on a Fox News show and urged voters to donate to his campaign. His plea also made a rare mention of Democratic voters, as he said, “I want every Republican and Democrat to vote as to whether or not we should eliminate sanctuary cities. If we don’t, we’ll never end the fraud. How can you help? You can pray.”

Just so you know, we’re close to an election when Sen. Lindsey Graham appears on Fox News begging for money: We’re getting wiped out financially. I don’t know where all this money is coming from.

pic.twitter.com/gNDDKEcKUw — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) February 6, 2026

Graham continued and underlined how the best way to help Republicans would be to graciously donate money. In his words, “They’re killing us money-wise. I would rather have $10 from a million people than one guy giving me $10 million. Please go to lindseygraham.com tonight and give what you can, and do it every month until the election.”

​The senator promised that he would generously distribute half of the proceeds to the other Republican candidates. He continued to express that donating money was the best way to save the country. Lindsey Graham added, “We’re getting wiped out financially. I don’t know where the hell all this money’s coming from, but everybody out there, if you can help, help tonight. The money goes to a good cause. It’s gonna save our country.”

​Graham’s concluding remarks sounded rather desperate amid difficult times as he emphasized prayers, volunteering and making whole-hearted donations. He claimed these were crucial in maintaining the Senate majority for the Republicans and also would help advance President Trump’s agenda.

Lindsey Graham begging for money again on Hannity. He says if we can retain majority in the Senate they will make reforms.

We’ve had majority in the Senate for 12 months and WTF have they done? pic.twitter.com/vtMYeBlEi6 — Steven Kerwin (@StevenKerwin) February 6, 2026

The alarm call among Republicans for saving their face has been primarily driven by the handful of Trump’s recent decisions, which have backfired. Beyond his low approval rating, his ability to handle inflation and maintain the balance of the economy is also under major question.

​Additionally, the GOP’s Senate majority continues to be at risk owing to internal divisions and unresolved challenges in different states. In comparison to the Republicans’ performance, Democrats appear to stand a better chance than ever.

For Senator Graham, this has not been the first time that he has urged his voters for money on live television. Previously, during the 2020 re-elections, he pulled off a similar stunt and claimed to be financially killed. Again in 2023, he requested donations after Donald Trump got indicted on 34 counts for falsifying business records.