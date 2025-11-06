Republican Losses Show Donald Trump’s Grip on Power Is Fading – And His Enemies Are Closing In

Since his second term began, Donald Trump has faced criticism for breaking key campaign promises. He has barely kept any of his bold promises made during his election campaign last year. Inflation has continued to squeeze American households, fueling consumer frustration. Blame Trump tariffs, too, which have created disruptions for many American businesses.

Health care costs have also risen for tens of millions of Americans since Donald Trump began his term earlier this year. The cost has surged so much that many won’t even be able to afford or access it at all. On top of that, many hospitals in rural areas have been hit hard and will have to shut down completely.

At the same time, many Americans have been frustrated with the continuous brutal treatment of Trump’s ICE. While the POTUS failed to keep many of his campaign promises, he sure is going all-in with his immigration crackdown plans. However, not just illegal immigrants or criminals, as he claims, but also many people who are actually American citizens have faced the brutality of masked agents.

Previously, Donald Trump has blamed the economic situation on Joe Biden, or, in the case of his first term, Barack Obama and the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the circumstances are not quite in his favor now, and the election losses further solidify the fact. Donald Trump’s approval ratings have already hit a new low, and his unpopularity is only going to make it harder this time around.

Trump, doing what he does best, LYING. The inflation rate is now 3%, a new 8 month high. Everything Trump said he was going to do while campaigning has turned out to be the opposite. With grocery prices skyrocketing, working class families are suffering. pic.twitter.com/KP1cZfTxow — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) October 24, 2025

More challenges may still lie ahead, as the focus shifts towards the midterm elections. According to The Daily Beast, most presidents face their first backlash within the first two years of their terms. In Donald Trump’s case, it might come sooner, in 2026 itself.

A big shift of control of the House of Representatives to the Democrats might come, and then the Senate could follow suit. A loss of one House could make it way more difficult for Donald Trump’s remaining term in office. It could launch serious investigations into his corruption, failures, and his cabinet.

Although the Supreme Court has granted him immunity, there is some major skepticism when it comes to his power grabs. The POTUS has already sensed what could be coming next and called for an electoral “reform.”

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just told every Republican senator to their FACES they MUST end the filibuster, or nothing will be passed for 3+ years “START TONIGHT! Pass voter ID, no mail-in voting, all the things, make our elections secure and safe!” 🔥🔥 “John, they’ve done a… pic.twitter.com/C1W7KyEyF3 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 5, 2025

He has called for stricter voting laws, including tighter voter ID rules and limits on mail-in ballots. Any of these moves would draw backlash, but Donald Trump is ready to intimidate voters as well.

However, Tuesday’s results proved that his rivals are not sitting idle. The big wins in places like Virginia prove that the Democratic Party is equally determined about their countermeasures. While Trump will not disappear, he will surely start feeling the consequences of his own actions in the coming years, so say the experts.