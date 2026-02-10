Republican Congressman Slams Kash Patel’s Epstein Testimony

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie is coming for Kash Patel. The recently released Justice Department documents questioned the FBI Director’s testimony on Jeffrey Epstein‘s s-x trafficking crimes. On Monday, Massie called him out on X (formerly Twitter).

“Kash Patel testified to Congress that the FBI had no evidence of other (…) traffickers,” he wrote. He added, “This is [the] FBI‘s own 2019 document listing [Leslie] Wexner as co-conspirator in child (…) trafficking.”

In the Justice Department documents, Wexner’s name was initially redacted. However, following Massie’s criticism, it was unredacted. He publicly questioned why the identity of the “well-known retired CEO” was not mentioned.

A Sultan seems to have sent this.

DOJ should make this public.https://t.co/v5Z5f2sMpc pic.twitter.com/F7j68L7kQW — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 9, 2026

It remains unclear whether Patel was aware of the document’s existence at the time he testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on September 6. At that time, the FBI Director said,

“There is no credible information (…) if there were, I would bring the case yesterday, that he trafficked to other individuals, and the information we have (…) is limited.”

Massie also called out the Justice Department’s justification for the initial redaction, which they claim was “because the document contains victim names.” He tweeted, “Tonight they learned you can redact victim names while still publishing the other names, per our law.”

He also mentioned an email included in the Epstein files. It revealed that Epstein “loved the torture video,” which was sent by a redacted sender. Later, the person was identified as Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, who is an Emirati businessman and CEO of the global ports company DP World.

“Our law requires victims’ information to be redacted, not information of men who sent Epstein torture [videos]!” wrote Massie.

When contacted, a legal representative for Wexner said, “The Assistant U.S. Attorney told Mr. Wexner’s legal counsel in 2019 that Mr. Wexner was neither a co-conspirator nor target in any respect.”

“Mr. Wexner cooperated fully by providing background information on Epstein and was never contacted again.”

Thanks to the efforts of Thomas Massie yesterday we now know beyond a shadow of a doubt that Kash Patel perjured himself when he said this to Congress just five months ago… pic.twitter.com/IkgdSasWNH — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) February 10, 2026

The Justice Department has so far published about three million documents, which is roughly half of the estimated materials related to Epstein in its possession. Officials say that they have no plans to release the remaining files at this time, as they are subject to review.

Massie has slammed the department over its legal justification for withholding information, as well as making redactions to the files that have already been made public. Massie, along with his Democratic counterpart, Ro Khanna, was granted access to view unredacted versions of key files in a secure reading room.

According to Massie and Khanna, at least the names of six men had been removed from public copies of those Epstein documents, despite being “likely incriminated” by their contents.