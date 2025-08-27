Republican Candidate Burns Quran in Shocking Video – Vows to ‘End Islam’ in Texas

A Texas congressional candidate has sparked outrage after posting a shocking video. In the clip, she is seen burning the Quran with a flamethrower and vows to “end Islam” in the state.

Valentina Gomez is running in the GOP primary for Texas’s 31st Congressional District. She shared the footage on X on Monday. In the clip, she says, “America is a Christian nation, so those terrorist Muslims can *** to any of the 57 Muslim nations. There is only one true God, and that is the God of Israel.”

🚨 Texas GOP candidate Valentina Gomez just released a campaign ad burning the Quran and vowing to “end Islam in Texas.” This isn’t politics. It’s incitement. When the mosques start burning, remember: this was the match and the Texas GOP handed her the lighter. pic.twitter.com/aYdvihPVHw — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) August 26, 2025

The video has drawn heavy backlash. Critics are calling it very much incisive and dangerous. This isn’t the first time Gomez has targeted Muslims. Earlier this year, she stormed a Muslim event at the Texas Capitol and called Islam a “religion of r–e, incest, and pa–ophilia.”

She also mocked worshippers’ prayers and called the Prophet Muhammad a “false prophet.” Her history of inflammatory stunts goes beyond Islam. Last year, she posted a video that showed burning two LGBTQ books, where she had written, “When I’m Secretary of State, I will BURN all books that are grooming, indoctrinating, and sexualizing our children. MAGA. America First.”

She has also made racist remarks, attacked immigrants, and shared violent clips. In December, she uploaded a video where she shot a hooded dummy in a mock “execution” of a migrant. In it, she says, “It’s that simple, public executions for any illegal that r–es or kills an American. They don’t deserve deportation, they deserve to be ended.” That post was later censored for violating X’s violent speech policy.

Meet Valentina Gomez, a Republican candidate from Texas who filmed herself burning the Qur’an with a firearm, declaring: “I will eliminate Islam in Texas.” This is not her first stunt for cheap publicity. Earlier, she posted videos of herself shooting immigrant dummies and… pic.twitter.com/fr8QOauH1a — Mohd Shadab Khan (@VoxShadabKhan) August 26, 2025

Swift reactions came pouring in to her Quran-burning stunt. Podcast host Brian Allen wrote, “Texas GOP candidate Valentina Gomez just released a campaign ad burning the Quran and vowing to ‘end Islam in Texas.’ This isn’t politics. It’s incitement. When the mosques start burning, remember: this was the match and the Texas GOP handed her the lighter.”

Another user said, “Get out of my state. We have no place for intolerance and hateful people who don’t believe in basic human rights such as THE FIRST AMENDMENT which allows for freedom of religion. Why don’t you learn the basics before running for office.” Despite pushing herself as a staunch MAGA candidate, Gomez has not been endorsed by Donald Trump. Campaign filings show she has raised just over $7,000 as of June 30.

She was banned from Instagram last year after repeated violations.