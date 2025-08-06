Republican Accused of Threatening to Leak Ex-Girlfriend’s Intimate Photos After Breakup

U.S. Republican Cory Mills is being accused of blackmailing his ex-girlfriend. The woman launched a report with the police, saying that Mills had threatened to leak sexually explicit photos of her. The alleged blackmail took place after the two had broken up.

An official police report alleged that Mills had been threatening his ex with the images and videos. Lindsey Langston and the Florida Republican state committee member dated for 3 years before parting ways.

Langston was the Miss United States pageant in October 2024. The 26-year-old alleged that Mills tried to contact her several times after their breakup. The Republican reportedly possessed s-xually explict images of her as well as videos of them having s-x.

Lindsey broke up with Mill at the beginning of the year. She filed a report with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department on July 14 after the continuous harassment.

“Since February 20th of 2025, Cory has contacted Lindsey numerous times on numerous different accounts,” a Drop Site News report revealed. The outlet went on to explain how the Republican kept threatening that he would release the n-de images and videos he had.

The politician allegedly also threatened to “harm” any men Lindsey dates in the future. Langston shared texts that would serve as proof of the harassment, which corroborated her story.

The Washington Examiner has obtained the CCSO police report detailing “sextortion” allegations by GOP Committeewoman and reigning Miss United States Lindsey Langston towards Rep. Cory Mills. The investigation has since been taken over by the FDLE, I confirmed. pic.twitter.com/50g3PJ34B3 — Ross O’Keefe (@RossOKeefe2) August 6, 2025

“You want to date or be with someone else. Be my guest. But they need to know well in advance that if we cross paths, l don’t care this week, this month, or this decade,” one of the texts obtianed by ” one of the texts obtained by Drop Site News and Blaze Media read.

In the same text, Mills went on to note that anybody his dates “better damn well know it’s coming every time.” Politico reveals that the texts are currently being reviewed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.

Langston reportedly also filed for a restraining order against Mills. The Republican, on the other hand, claimed that he was not aware of any of the accusations made by his ex.

🚨NEW from @DropSiteNews: Miss United States Files Restraining Order Against GOP Rep. Cory Mills Lindsey Langston reported the Florida Republican to law enforcement for harassment last month. By @SollenbergerRC https://t.co/7oXO2LIgCr — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) August 6, 2025

“We have not been made aware of any report or allegations from law enforcement or the alleged complainant,” he told Politico. He went on to say that the claims his ex made are “false,” while adding that they were a misrepresentation of the nature of their interactions.

This isn’t the first time that Mills has gotten in trouble with the law when it comes to harassment accusations. Another woman has accused him of assaulting her in a Washington apartment on February 19.