President Donald Trump didn’t shy away from expressing his disapproval after the Supreme Court put an end to his tariffs.

In an effort to respond strongly to the blow, the president has reportedly granted himself limitless power that puts him above any American institution, a report by Axios suggests.

As the Supreme Court’s right wing abolished his tariff policy 6-3, the president went on a rant, challenging the decision. According to the report, in the last 14 days, Trump’s power play has not only enabled him to bypass Congress’s smackdown, but has also brought about major shifts in global order.

The report read, “Over the past two weeks, Trump launched a massive Middle East war, blacklisted the hottest AI company on the planet, ordered new global tariffs, and presided over the biggest media merger in two decades.”

“By sidestepping the court’s ruling rather than accepting it, Trump sent an unmistakable message: No institution — not Congress, not the judiciary — would constrain his ability to reshape the global economy,” it added.

The Article on Historical Judgement of US Supreme Court on Trump Tariffs is now live on X ! “The most sobering thought for world should be that the Trump Administration will continue to disrupt global trade rules with ad-hoc executive actions imposing tariffs as foreign policy… https://t.co/OVmrdDolLW — Navroop Singh (@TheNavroopSingh) February 21, 2026

The report further states, “He did it all unilaterally — without passing a single law and without pretending he needed to.”

Following the court hearing, the president’s maneuver slowly unfolded. Hours later, he imposed a new, strict 10 or 15 percent global tariff under a different emergency law on February 20. His allies Larry Ellison and David took control of CNN, HBO and Warner Bros. on February 26.

The following day, he strictly ordered federal agencies to stop doing business with Anthropic. The reason? The AI powerhouse had refused to grant him unimpeded access to its technology.

Then on February 28, he launched a full-blown military attack “on an Iranian regime that has tormented the United States since the 1979 Islamic Revolution,” something no U.S. leader before him had dared to do, according to Trump.

The Axios report added, “Trump has spent his second term systematically testing how much power a president can seize without Congress, the courts or public opinion stopping him. The answer, so far, is almost limitless.”

Today, the Supreme Court confirmed what many Americans already knew: the vast majority of President Trump’s tariffs were illegally imposed. Looney & Duff React to Supreme Court Decision on Trump’s Tariffs >>>https://t.co/hyeaoG7fYF — CT Senate Democrats (@CTSenateDems) February 20, 2026

“What’s all the more remarkable is that Trump is doing this with most of America opposed to his performance in office — and to these specific actions,” it stated.

To the critics, it is quite clear at this point that Trump doesn’t care for public opinion or congressional approval.

Despite some officials refraining from calling the conflict a war without the green signal from Congress, Trump insists on calling it just that.

He has asserted that he wants to make sure Iran cannot produce nuclear weapons to threaten the U.S. He also wishes to take part in choosing the regime’s next leader following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.