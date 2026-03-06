Rep. Jason Crow Slams Trump’s ‘Cavalier Attitude’ on Iran Strikes — And 56% of Americans Agree

President Donald Trump’s decision to carry out military strikes on Iran has sparked a considerable amount of backlash already. The strikes have also caused division among Trump’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters, besides drawing endless criticism from opponents.

Moreover, reports also suggest that a huge section of American citizens disapprove of the attacks on Iran completely.

However, the Trump administration appears to be ignoring public opinion. It has already labeled the war a necessary evil. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has claimed in a recent press briefing that there exists a strong American will in favor of the war.

This completely contradicts the public opinion polls, which show that nearly 56 percent of Americans oppose the strikes.

The disapproval ratings are a concern for the president, who is reportedly demanding a say in choosing Iran’s next leader. Moreover, the situation has led to questions about Trump’s previous campaigns, where he said that he would end wars. Reports also say that the president started the strikes in Iran without taking prior congressional approval.

ATTACK ON🇮🇷 IRAN EXPOSES THE FARCE OF AMERICAN🇺🇸 “REPRESENTATIVE DEMOCRACY”.

In fact, the Trump administration has made it abundantly clear that the U.S. elections and public opinion are completely irrelevant to foreign policy.

And the current war is a timely reminder that U.S.… pic.twitter.com/CBi8c5Qzbu — SOLILÓQUIO (@mandarim_el) March 5, 2026

Echoing similar emotions, Democratic Representative Jason Crow criticized the “cavalier attitude” shown by the Trump administration over the loss of lives during Operation Epic Fury. The death toll is rising, and six American service members have already been killed so far. Despite this, the president has hinted at extending the strikes in Iran.

Crow said, “They don’t understand the suffering. They don’t understand that the Americans don’t want this. They’re sick and tired of financing this, of bearing the burden of endless wars, of fighting and dying in these wars.”

“I learned a long time ago that when Donald Trump and others love to talk tough and bang the war drums, it is working class folks that have always had to bear the burden. That continues to date,” he added.

Crow stated that seeking approval for war from a congressional committee was not just about getting notified about further damage. It actually meant the need to take accountability for what would happen once the war broke out.

The prior approval, he said, was also important so that American citizens could have a say and decide whether they were ready to face the consequences and wider damage that would follow once the war broke out.

Middle East analyst and former Pentagon Defence Official Alia Awadallah tells Mornings that some preliminary polls show the strikes were largely unpopular with the American public ⬇️ Latest: https://t.co/Xe1z8bb6OM pic.twitter.com/ZIwK44KGDw — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 6, 2026

There is no doubt that the conflict triggered jointly by the United States and Israeli forces against Iran has rattled financial markets to its core. It has unnerved governments worldwide. Moreover, it has also caused sudden disruptions in major trade routes across the globe.

Hegseth sparked controversy by framing the coverage of the six dead United States soldiers as responsible for tarnishing public image of Trump, who he said is being made to look bad by the media. The secretary of defense, instead, called for more thumping applause on the successes marked by Trump in the ongoing war.

Meanwhile, public opinion polling reveals that only 27 percent of Americans approve of the military strikes on Iran. The remaining majority are against the attempts to overthrow the Iranian government.