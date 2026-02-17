Rep. Eric Swalwell’s Erotic College Poem Resurfaces Amid California Governor Campaign

California Rep. Eric Swalwell has been dragged into the spotlight for an issue that has no connection with politics. He is facing scrutiny over an erotic poem he wrote as a 19-year-old college student, after it resurfaced during his campaign for the post of California governor.

Swalwell wrote a poem titled Hungover From Burgundy for a creative writing class at Campbell University. It was published in a literary magazine called The Lyricist.

The Daily Mail was the first publication that received Swalwell’s poem from Joel Gilbert, a conservative filmmaker and activist who opposes the former’s gubernatorial bid. The two-stanza poem has several references to intimate physical gestures and lines like “My anxious arm she bit — my scar is beautiful. While I screamed, She bent her lips to mine. Kissing till veins imploded and exploded.”

Swalwell has dismissed suggestions that the poem could damage his campaign. After the New York Post amplified the story, he responded on social media, “You think my poetry at 19 was bad? Wait till you see my 12-yr-old diary.”

Gilbert, 61, is known for his right-wing conspiracy theories and political films. His film Dreams from My Real Father allegedly had false claims about former President Barack Obama’s parentage.

He criticized the theme of the poem, telling the Daily Mail, “It’s disturbing how he eroticizes violence. You have to wonder what Swalwell’s woke allies in the #MeToo movement would make of his flippant alignment of drunkenness, abuse and casual sex.”

According to KTVU, Gilbert has also filed a legal petition against Swalwell, saying that the Democratic candidate should be removed from the upcoming governor’s race. He claimed that Swalwell does not meet the state’s residency requirement.

The address listed on Swalwell’s campaign paperwork belongs to his attorney’s office rather than his primary residence, which, Gilbert said, means that he should be disqualified.

In a post on X, Gilbert wrote that Swalwell “falsified” campaign documents and alleged he declared a Washington, D.C., home as his official address.

In response, Swalwell’s team condemned the claims. A senior campaign consultant said the former address was used because of “thousands of death threats,” and said that the politician has consistently maintained a residence in the Bay Area.

Reports indicate that the Department of Justice (DOJ) opened an investigation in November 2025 into mortgage-related allegations involving Swalwell, and federal authorities are reviewing loans and refinancing tied to his Washington, D.C., home. However, no charges have been officially announced yet.

Swalwell currently serves as the U.S. representative for California’s 14th Congressional District. He has been in Congress since 2013.

Although he reportedly grew up in a household with Republican ideologies, he chose to endorse Democrats, including President Joe Biden. He is a candidate for governor of California in the 2026 election and hopes to succeed Governor Gavin Newsom.