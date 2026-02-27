Rep. Derrick Van Orden Mocked for JD Vance Flight Video After Awkward Donald Trump Snub at SOTU

Republican Congressman Derrick Van Orden is quite fond of Donald Trump, and has been a vocal supporter of the president. The Wisconsin Representative remains a loyal supporter of Trump, and has only had nice things to say about the president.

The State of the Union address, held on Tuesday, February 24, was a great opportunity for Van Orden to meet and greet the president. However, this did not happen and Van Orden had to settle for an interaction with Vice President JD Vance.

A video has surfaced online showing Van Orden approaching Trump after his extremely long speech to get a handshake. Trump, at that time, was meeting other representatives. Van Orden waited for his turn, which unfortunately never came. The Republican Representative kind of got ignored as he did not get any response for his extended hand.

Following this, he shared a video on X, which showed him flying out to accompany Vance to a manufacturing facility visit. In the video, Van Orden said, “I don’t always fly back to Wisconsin on Air Force Two, but when I do, I have a cold glass of milk.” He then stated, “I know it’s hard to tell if I have a milk mustache, because my mustache is white as snow anyway.”

I don’t always fly back to Wisconsin on Air Force Two, but when I do, I have a cold glass of milk. Right on. pic.twitter.com/EVBhp5oBpv — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) February 26, 2026

Van Orden ended the video by saying, “Okay, well God bless you. See you back home soon.”

Soon after, netizens started trolling Van Orden for supposedly getting ignored by Trump during the State of the Union meet.

An X user wrote, “You were following @POTUS like a stalker. He walked right past you. How embarrassing for you. I almost felt sorry for you – ALMOST!” Another user questioned, “(Did).. you accomplish anything for the people of your district?”

Van Orden is seeking reelection in a competitive western Wisconsin district, and has managed to secure Vance’s support during his visit. Addressing a crowd during their manufacturing facility visit, Vance said, “I want to call out Rep. Derrick Van Orden. My dear friend Derrick.”

He added, “Derrick was talking with me backstage. He was like, ‘We have to do a little video together, just so we can get it out there for the congressional campaign’.”

Why don’t you pay attention to those that employ you? You hate your Wisconsin constituents. Resign! — Sue Ryan (@sueryan) February 26, 2026

Coming back to Trump’s State of the Union speech, it drew a myriad reactions from political figures across the nation. While Democrats accused him of making false claims, Republicans hailed their leader.

According to The Guardian, California Representative Brad Sherman said, “Donald Trump told us that the economy is ‘wonderful’ and that everything is ‘affordable’ and if you believe that, then you probably believe he was faithful to all three of his wives.”

On the other hand, Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin took a jibe at the Democrats for not standing up when Trump urged everyone to do so if they care about legal American citizens. Mullin said, “The contrast was clear, President Trump is an America First fighter, and a fearless patriot.”