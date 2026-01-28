Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Accuses Shanghai Billionaire of Funding ICE Protests

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna is sounding the alarm over what she says is foreign money fueling protests aimed at undermining Immigration and Customs Enforcement, warning that unrest targeting ICE may be backed by a billionaire with deep ties to China and amplified by paid protest networks.

Speaking publicly about the issue, Anna Paulina Luna accused a wealthy Shanghai-linked businessman of helping bankroll activist groups organizing demonstrations against ICE operations in major U.S. cities. She said the situation raises serious national security concerns and goes beyond organic political dissent.

“The Chinese government is dangerous in funding protests,” Anna Luna said during an interview, arguing that Americans should be deeply concerned when foreign-linked money is used to stir unrest against federal law enforcement. She said protests targeting ICE are increasingly coordinated, well-funded, and strategically deployed.

.@RepLuna recently filed a MOTION to subpoena the Billionaire they have been able to identify as being one of the major funders for all the paid ANTIFA rioters. This traitor is Marxist Billionaire Neville Singham, who has fled to China. We don’t hear Bernie Sanders complaining… pic.twitter.com/sLVV1ULf3H — C-Reason🇺🇸 (@CreasonJana) January 28, 2026

Luna specifically pointed to billionaire Neville Roy Singham, a U.S. citizen who has lived in Shanghai and has been linked through congressional scrutiny to a network of nonprofits and activist organizations. According to Luna, those networks have been tied to protests opposing immigration enforcement and broader immigration policies supported by President Donald Trump.

“This is not organic,” Anna Paulina Luna said. “When foreign money is involved in protests against ICE, Congress has a responsibility to investigate.”

Luna, who serves on the House Oversight Committee, said lawmakers are examining financial records and organizational ties to determine whether foreign funds are being funneled into protest movements. She said the committee is prepared to compel testimony and documents to uncover how demonstrations are being financed and coordinated.

Who is Neville Roy Singham? Why is he avoiding testifying to Congress? Why is he evading a congressional subpoena? And why did I refer Treasury to freeze and seize his assets? pic.twitter.com/vvLe9D9LxL — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) October 24, 2025

Her warnings come as the Donald Trump administration and industry insiders have raised concerns about the growing availability of so-called “crowds on demand” services. These firms advertise the ability to supply paid demonstrators for political causes, corporate disputes, and public protests, sometimes on short notice. Executives in the crowd-for-hire industry have warned that such services can be exploited by foreign interests or political actors to artificially inflate protest size and intensity.

Industry leaders have cautioned that paid agitators can be deployed to escalate confrontations, create viral images, and shape public perception, even when genuine grassroots support is limited. Luna said the emergence of these services only heightens the urgency of investigating who is funding and organizing ICE protests.

Anna Paulina Luna also warned that influence campaigns like the ICE protests, may extend beyond physical demonstrations. “Maybe even some influencers are being paid to push propaganda,” she said, suggesting that coordinated messaging online could be reinforcing narratives hostile to federal immigration enforcement.

Neville Singham has spent millions funding militant organizations that have orchestrated violent riots and launched targeted hate campaigns against Americans with different beliefs. Chairman @RepJamesComer and I are calling on @SecScottBessent at the U.S. Treasury to… pic.twitter.com/1wIOw7dJM5 — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) September 15, 2025

The accusations come as federal agents continue to face increasingly hostile environments while carrying out enforcement operations. Supporters argue the agency is enforcing existing federal law and protecting communities, while protests have grown more aggressive, targeting officers, facilities, and affiliated institutions.

Luna said targeting ICE is especially dangerous because it erodes respect for law enforcement and the rule of law. “ICE is doing its job,” she said. “Foreign interests trying to undermine that is not protest — it’s interference.”

President Trump has repeatedly warned about foreign influence in American activism, particularly from China, and has emphasized strengthening ICE and exposing dark money funding radical movements. Luna aligned her concerns with Trump’s broader national security warnings, saying the United States cannot allow foreign actors to exploit American freedoms to sow chaos.

“We have a right to peaceful protest,” Luna said. “But we do not have a right to let foreign money or paid agitators manipulate our democracy or attack ICE.”

As congressional inquiries continue, Anna Paulina Luna said uncovering foreign-backed funding streams and professional protest operations will remain a priority. For her and other supporters of ICE and President Trump’s immigration agenda, exposing how unrest is financed is now central to protecting U.S. sovereignty and public safety.