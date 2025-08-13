‘Relentless’ Donald Trump Accused of Seeking ‘Big Distraction’ from Epstein Scandal

According to Michael Wolff, Donald Trump is desperately trying to find a big thing to distract everyone from Jeffrey Epstein. To achieve his goal, he is willing to throw Ukraine under the bus. In a Daily Beast podcast episode, Trump’s biographer claims that the President has been on calls to ask for something big that can cover the Epstein scandal questions.

Wolff claimed that ‘relentless’ Trump is trying his best to get away from the dead s-x offender’s links and people asking to release the documents that he has. So far, the Trump administration has also tried its best to distract people.

Releasing the President’s health updates, posting on Truth Social to ask why people are still talking about Epstein and now the Washington DC takeover, it all seems like a big distraction attempt, he added. Wolff also disclosed that all these plans have been failing.

But Trump has something big coming as he is sidelining Ukraine for Vladimir Putin. The two met on Friday to discuss things, and this may result in just the right distraction he needs. Wolff seems to know how Trump thinks and what insights he may have on current issues.

Michael Wolff stated that if the Epstein files are revealed, it would show "a monster tax scam" involving Trump.

Meanwhile, the White House has always turned down Wolff’s claims. He has been called a fraud and a lying sack of s*** by the White House Communications Director Steven Cheung.

The White House claimed Wolff had been making up stories with his “peanut-sized brain.” The podcast episode revolves around how Trump is relentlessly trying to end the Epstein episode. But no one is letting him move past it.

It has been several months since the accusation of Elon Musk gave fire to the whole Epstein scandal. He accused Trump of being on the documents as the reason for not releasing the files.

Moreover, the Trump administration promised to release the files if it won the elections. Now they are trying to find ways not to be held accountable for breaking their promise. In addition, they disclosed that the Epstein client list doesn’t even exist.

Journalist Michael Wolff revealed audio recordings in which Jeffrey Epstein claims to offer insider knowledge about the inner workings of Trump's first term in the White House.

Trump and Epstein have a history where they were on good terms in the 90s and early 2000s. Before they fell out, they were seen at parties, and Epstein even attended Trump’s wedding, as seen in some of the photos.

However, Trump has maintained that their friendship ended and denied sending Epstein a 50th birthday card. Moreover, in one of the interviews with Epstein, Wolff has revealed that he called himself Trump’s closest friend. To deny this, Trump is looking for ways to distract everyone from asking the same question.