Reese Witherspoon Addresses Backlash Over Viral Video, Defends Eating 'Filthy' Snow Amid Fan Criticism

Reese Witherspoon has whisked her spoon over an unprecedented scoop of controversy! The renowned actor has sparked conversations on a sweet note to entice those with sweet tooth. The debate around hygiene and unique preparation of ice cream amid the heavy snow fall being witnessed across the globe went viral over the internet erupting with reactions. Users flocked to watched a video of Witherspoon making a ice cream from the snow gathered on top of her car that went viral, drawing criticism regarding hygiene.

In response to the online discourse, Witherspoon sought to dispel any concerns and demonstrate that using freshly fallen snow to make a drink is perfectly safe, emphasizing that it is essentially natural water. The TikTok goes on to show her scooping snow into two large mugs from the back of her car. They then added chocolate syrup, salted caramel syrup, and a splash of cold-brew coffee, creating what Witherspoon playfully named “Chococinnos.” After taking a bite, she enthusiastically proclaimed, "It's so good." Witherspoon's lighthearted attempt to showcase the enjoyment of consuming snow and the creative ways to do so was met with a mixture of responses online.

Addressing the skepticism, Witherspoon took to TikTok once again, presenting a crystal-clear melted snow in a mason jar. She emphasized that the snow had been taken from the backyard, microwaved, and was perfectly clear, dispelling any notion of impurities. In the video, she humorously questioned, "Is this bad? Am I not supposed to eat snow?" Undeterred by the online debate, Witherspoon shared another video, asserting a carefree perspective with a "You only live once" attitude. She clarified that she indulges in eating snow only when it snows approximately once a year in her location. "Also, I want to say something: It was delicious," she added.

We’re talking about Reese Witherspoon’s chilly treat that heated up the Internet, and if the ladies have ever tried “snow ice cream”. pic.twitter.com/Fmybl8FS0Z — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) January 22, 2024

​Witherspoon actively engaged with her audience, responding to comments and playfully embracing a suggestion to include peanut butter, cleverly naming it "Reese's Winterspoon." Despite initial concerns raised by some about the safety of eating snow, Witherspoon's joyful exploration of this winter delight resonated positively with many. Previously, the aclaimed actor made headlines with Jennifer Aniston. Their friendship traces back to their time on the set of the iconic '90s sitcom Friends. In a 2019 interview with Access Hollywood, the two celebrated actresses warmly reflected on their initial meeting during the production of the beloved sitcom.

"Reese Witherspoon eats snow..."🤔

1 This is news?

2 Who HASN'T eaten snow??? Fresh fallen snow = water still right?🤣

Ok, it's not 'filtered' buuut...🤷‍♀️



I am, however, DEEPLY annoyed that I could have made outdoor ice cream the last 2 weeks of -40?😩https://t.co/8Ulyaptfi5 — Lia_MedicalMama (@Lia_MedicalMama) January 23, 2024

Witherspoon made a guest appearance as Jill Green, the younger sister of Aniston's character, Rachel Green, on Friends. Their camaraderie was on full display as they delved into a collection of fashion flashback photos, among them one that captured their Friends characters sitting face-to-face on the Central Perk couch. Wearing a mischievous smile, Aniston, in her role as Rachel, playfully struggled to remember the particular line. In a delightful moment, Witherspoon leaned in to playfully whisper the line into Aniston's ear, sparking shared memories and laughter between the two friends.