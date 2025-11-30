Reddit User Refuses to Lend Car to Cousin Who Wrecked Two—Family Drama Explodes

A Reddit user shared that refusing to let her cousin borrow her car has sparked major family drama. The woman took to the platform to reveal that her cousin had totaled two cars previously. Read more to know how her refusal resulted in her family members shaming her for her decision.

She prefaced the story by noting that her cousin had totaled two cars in the past four years. The first car was wrecked when she was speeding, and the second after she had decidedly neglected basic maintenance.

If that wasn’t bad enough, her newest car had to be taken to a shop for repairs, which left her with nothing to get from one place to another. This put her in the position of asking her family members for lifts. The OP revealed in the post how she helped her cousin whenever possible.

Until one day, the cousin asked to borrow her car. Even though it was only “for a few days,” the OP decided to decline the request. She revealed that her car is the only thing she owns outright and has paid for in full.

She also pointed out that she could not afford repairs for her car if her cousin were to damage it like her previous cars. The woman’s polite refusal did not sit right with her cousin, who accused her of “acting brand new.”

What added to the situation was that the cousin needed the car to help make the commute to her job. Her 29-year-old cousin accused her of intentionally not helping, even after knowing how important it was for her to keep this job.

Matters were made worse by her aunt’s intervention. When the author of the post got a call from her aunt, she was blatantly accused of lacking compassion for her cousin. The aunt pointed out how “family helps family” and insisted that she should help her cousin out.

The aunt claimed that the author of the post was setting her cousin up for failure by denying her help. In the post, she justified her decision by noting that there was a difference between letting someone hitch a ride once in a while and giving away her keys like she is “Enterprise Rent-A-Car.”

Reddit users seemed to wholeheartedly agree with the author of the post and backed her up in her decision. “Uber is her new best friend,” one wrote. “Tell your aunt that you aren’t setting her up to fail because her new job has nothing to do with you,” another added.