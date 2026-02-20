“Recipe for Disaster” — Former NYPD Chief Slams Zohran Mamdani’s Cuts to Police Hiring

New York City is experiencing a strong political debate after Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a new budget plan that would reduce police funding and halt the hiring of thousands of new officers.

The decision has sparked backlash from police groups, political rivals, and some taxpayers concerned about safety.

Mamdani’s preliminary fiscal year 2027 budget revealed how his new plan would reduce funding for the New York Police Department by about $22 million. The police department currently has a budget of $6.4 billion.

However, under the new plan, more than 5,000 police positions could remain empty, and Mamdani says the cuts are necessary because NYC is facing a possible $5.4 billion budget shortfall next year.

The budget is part of a larger $127 billion city spending plan, wherein Mamdani wants higher taxes for wealthy residents and big companies. But now that Mamdani’s plan has earned backlash, if the state lawmakers do not approve his wealth tax idea, it could lead to a 9.5% property tax increase.

But as mentioned, Mamdani’s plans to cut NYPD funding have prompted a backlash from critics. Former NYPD Chief John Chell strongly criticized the mayor’s decision calling it a “recipe for disaster.”

Chell told Sky News, “We need about 40,000 [officers], and we’re roughly close to 34,000. So, cutting back 5,000, we’re probably going to lose another close to 4,000 like last year.”

“Recipe for disaster. Public safety is the key to New York City,” he added.

Meanwhile, Zohran Mamdani’s decision also reverses plans made by former mayor Eric Adams, who originally wanted the police department to grow up to about 40,000 officers.

Adams, who previously worked as an NYPD captain, had pushed for 5,000 new officers before leaving office. But Mamdani has seemingly made up his mind to cancel those plans

Republican lawmaker Claudia Tenney also called out the Mayor. She said, “Mamdani built his career attacking police and supporting the ‘defund the police’ movement”.

Tenney further added, “When it became politically inconvenient, he said he wouldn’t cut law enforcement. Now, he’s canceling 5,000 new officers and cutting the NYPD budget. Mamdani has always been anti-law enforcement.”

Although City Council Speaker Julie Menin has not spoken directly about the reduction in police officers, she questioned other parts of the budget, especially the possible property tax increase. Furthermore, Republican Councilor Joann Ariola said NYPD cuts should be off the table.

“There are plenty of agencies where cuts can be made, but the NYPD is not one of them,” Ariola posted on X. So far, police unions and law enforcement groups have also warned that Mamdani’s new policies could cause officers to quit or leave for other departments.

However, nothing has been confirmed. As the budget debate continues, leaders in New York City remain divided. While Zohran Mamdani pushes for his new policies to reduce the NYPD budget, other officials gather to warn and criticize him for his plan.