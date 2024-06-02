Reasons Jennifer Love Hewitt Watches These Bizarre Videos  Before Filming Tough Scenes

When filming an emotional moment, Jennifer Love Hewitt goes to extraordinary measures to be ready. The actress spoke about her love of watching pimple-popping videos before shooting emotional sequences in an exclusive interview with EOnline. She loves it and finds it a great way to immerse herself in drama, blocking out everything that may make her happy, including her children.

Hewitt revealed to the outlet, "I like to watch pimple-popping videos because it's really enjoyable A, and B, it doesn't mess with my headspace. It doesn't take me out of the drama headspace and into a happier headspace." She said that it's hard for her to perform sobbing sequences when she sees photos of her three kids—Autumn, Atticus, and Aidan—because it makes her happy. She is able to maintain her concentration and immerse herself in the scene's necessary emotions by using this unique technique, which helps her avoid distractions.

When it comes to pimple-popping videos, acne, blackheads, whiteheads, and cysts are just some of the skin imperfections that are displayed in these clips. Some of these films have over 10 million views, despite the fact that many people find them repulsive. As per Psychology Today, a large number of people also provide favorable feedback on these films, expressing things like how enjoyable it was to watch them.

She also revealed that one of her favorite ways to get into character is to listen to music; it helps her feel what the character is going through. She further added, "I listen to a lot of music to kind of get in the mood. And then I just try to keep it light for myself in between." The actress said that her three young children are the reason why she can never stay in a worse mental state for just one scene. She added, "Honestly, the drama stuff has gotten easier for me since having kids. because I have such a better balance now of going to work and kind of being dramatic and doing all that and then the second that I walk in the door, it's like you just have to be silly. So, it lightens my mood up right away."

The actress rose to fame in the 1990s with parts in smash hits like Party of Five and I Know What You Did Last Summer; she had her start with the cast of Kids Incorporated from 1989 to 1991. She began her stellar career when she was just 10 years old, and in 2018 she became a cast member of the blockbuster Fox first responder drama 9-1-1. Known affectionately as 'Love' by those closest to her, Hewitt continues to be a constant and cheerful sight on television throughout the world.

However, Hewitt has been filming less heart-wrenching scenes on 9-1-1 recently. Remember that Kenneth Choi plays Maddie Buckley, a popular ABC (formerly Fox) sitcom in which she just tied the wedding knot with her longtime sweetheart Howard "Chimney" Han. The show's plot has already chronicled her struggles with postpartum depression and an abusive relationship. Hewitt told E! that she was thankful for the chance to finally cry joyful tears, even if there was a lot of drama leading up to the nuptials—the groom goes AWOL and diagnosed with a hazardous case of brain inflammation, which results in a hospital wedding.