Tensions are running high in the latest season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as Kyle Richards faces not only a separation from Mauricio Umansky but also a potential fracture in her friendship with Sutton Stracke. The rift between the two escalated during a recent episode, where a lingering argument from a previous episode reached a boiling point.

Kyle reportedly asked Sutton what was going on, as she felt "something's off." The tension carried over into the current episode, where Sutton asked Kyle, "What's going on in your life, Kyle? Because you never talk about you. Your life is perfect. You live in a fortress, on top of a very, very high pedestal." While Kyle recounted the argument to Dorit Kemsley, Dorit perceived Sutton's question as a threat, with Kyle agreeing and describing it as such.

The discussion took an unprecedented turn as Kyle shared concern over Sutton's well-being with the shifting behavioral issues amid the increased frequency of gym and eating patterns. The concern was also highlighted by Kyle's missing wedding band on hand. Sutton addressed these concerns, saying, "I haven't seen her wedding band. I don't know. I don't know what it is." She added that recent tabloid rumors about Mauricio Umansky's alleged infidelity only added to the growing suspicions.

Despite attempts to reconcile at a screening for Garcelle Beauvais' new movie, the feud between Kyle and Sutton remained unresolved. Accusations of one another being "off" and lacking respect dominated the conversation. The preview for the next week hints at Sutton confronting Kyle about the absence of her wedding ring during what appears to be another intense dinner party.

Kyle Richards feuding with Sutton Stracke over her friendship with estranged sister Kathy Hilton? #rhobh pic.twitter.com/ptXg6Qz0oh — Oh Hanfey (@OhHanfey) November 24, 2023

On the other hand, after being on the show with his wife Kyle from the beginning, Mauricio Umansky has decided to skip watching the current season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. According to Ok Magazine, Umansky stated in an episode of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast on November 16, 2023, "I know that they're dramatizing everything." Umansky discussed with presenters Lauryn Evarts Bosstick and Michael Bosstick that he's opted not to watch the series nor read any pieces published about him surrounding his separation.

He further stated, "There’s a bunch of stuff that I don’t really want to see because it will just create more noise for me and more opinions. People that watch that show are all opinionated and they just don’t realize it. There are two humans on the other side of your opinion. That’s really, really difficult." Umansky went on to say that he learns to tune out the noise by meditating and tuning out the people and things that are spoken about him. Aside from admitting that he isn't keeping up with every episode of the show's 13th season, Umansky also said that he plans to "be in and out of the Housewives" from here on out.

