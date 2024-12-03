Rare Video Shows a Frustrated Princess Diana Handing a Dirty Diaper to Charles: "She Always Knew..."

A resurfaced video capturing Princess Diana’s obvious dig at then-Prince Charles during their marriage has fans admiring her wit and relatability. The clip featured the royal couple with infant Prince William in what appears to be an otherwise routine royal engagement. In the video, Diana is dressed in a chic red-and-white sailor dress and holds William as he plays with toy keys. Things however take a turn when Diana cheekily thrusts what appears to be a dirty diaper in Charles' hand, leaving him visibly confused.

Never forget the time Princess Diana handed Prince Charles a dirty diaper pic.twitter.com/K6a9gRC5bG — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) November 26, 2024

The post quickly garnered attention online, with netizens chiming in on the hilarious moment. “The way she slammed dunked it in his hand,” one user noted, highlighting Diana's effortless humor. Another commented, “Proof that Diana’s humor was as sharp as her sense of style." In a similar vein, one added, “An iconic royal moment...Diana always knew how to keep it real.”

He was like, "ooh, is this a gift?" like he's never seen one before. — Barley Blair (@BlairBarley) November 26, 2024

Others took notice of Charles’ reaction, with one penning, “Just to remind him that making a child is much easier than being a Dad,” while another noted, “Prince Charles looks a tad surprised.” As the comments poured in, a person also remarked, “Why did he inspect it? Throw it away.” This isn’t the first time Diana’s interactions with Charles have been scrutinized for their underlying dynamics.

Over the years, various anecdotes and moments from their marriage have painted a picture of contrasting personalities. In another instance, a 1987 ski vacation with Sarah Ferguson, showed Diana’s playful side. During a photocall that royal photographer, Kent Gavin, described as 'far too tame,' Diana and Ferguson decided to liven up the atmosphere. According to CheatSheet, the two royal wives began knocking each other over in the snow, much to the horror of their husbands, Charles and Prince Andrew.

Gavin recounted in the documentary Royalty Close Up, how the cameramen loved the spontaneity while Charles was visibly irritated. “Do you have to do this in front of the cameras?” he reportedly asked Diana, whose response was a mix of laughter and nonchalance. Body language expert, Judi James, also analyzed Charles’ reaction, describing it as a 'very old-fashioned look' that clearly conveyed his disapproval. James also noted that Diana’s friendship with Ferguson offered her a rare opportunity to behave like a 'normal teenager' and escape the rigid expectations of royal life. “Since her marriage at 19, she had been isolated and miserable by her royal life,” James explained.

This ability to find moments of joy and connection carried into Diana’s role as a mother. According to She Knows, both William and Prince Harry have spoken openly about their mother’s warmth and humor. In the 2017 documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, Harry reflected on her lasting impact. “There’s not a day that William and I don’t wish that she was still around."