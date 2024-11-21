Royal Photographer Reveals Camilla Was 'Nicer' Than Diana: "When She Died, She Wasn’t..."

Some royal fans might be surprised by what experienced royal photographer Arthur Edwards said about his experiences working with Princess Diana and Queen Camilla. His perspective differs from many others' regarding these two royal ladies, but it's worth noting that the photographer's outstanding work with newspapers earned him a Member of the Order of the British Empire. As such, after more than 40 years of photographing the royal family, Edwards made waves with a daring comment to Stellar: "Camilla is nicer than Diana. Easier to get on with."

Edwards pointed out that since he had covered the royal family for years and witnessed everything firsthand, he knew what he was talking about. To clarify his stance, he explained how his journey with Diana began on a promising note. "I found her charming," Edwards recalled from his early encounters with the young Lady Spencer. He also shared a touching memory: "I remember saying to her 'Now look, when you walk around the corner, don't put your head down' because she had this awful habit of putting her head down... I said 'Look up and smile.' And she did and it was a lovely picture."

Queen Camilla smiles during a reception for the BBC's 500 Words Finalists at Buckingham Palace on February 28, 2024, in London. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson)

However, Edwards revealed that working with Diana became more challenging as time went on. "Diana used to have her moods," he noted. He then pointed out, "Diana used to have her moods, and when she died, she wasn’t talking to her mother or Sarah Ferguson because of silly rows. You don’t get that with the [Camilla]."

#Royal photographer Arthur Edwards prefers the Duchess of Cornwall to Princess #Diana, reports my colleague Ephraim Hardcastle pic.twitter.com/12hft504Qr — Richard Eden (@richardaeden) May 31, 2022

People's perceptions of Camilla have also been greatly affected over the last few years, Edwards pointed out. While many did not like the current Queen consort back in the day, others have warmed up to her and don't have such strong feelings about the royal love triangle anymore. "Diana has been dead for 25 years, so people's memories are slipping, and they've embraced Camilla," Edwards observed. In a 2017 interview, Camilla also admitted, "Sometimes you get up in the morning and think you can't do it, and you just have to," as per The List.

Yet, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams offered a different perspective: "Anything to do with Diana, which is constantly in the news, does bring back past memories... there will always be a section of society that are far from enamored by Camilla. That's the way of the world."

The royal family is still greatly impacted by Diana's legacy; documentaries, literature, and television programs like The Crown help to preserve it. Nonetheless, Edwards' remarks seem more realistic because of her well-known difficulties with royal life. "I don't think I was happy," Diana once remarked about her wedding day, which was a very honest statement to make.