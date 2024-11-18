Rare Video of 'Violent' Baby Barron Trump with His Dad Is All Kinds of Adorable: "He Won't Give..."

Donald Trump's video holding his youngest child Barron Trump in his arms gained renewed traction amid his historic win in 2024. The rare moment between father and son showed Trump addressing the crowd in a roaring speech when he was honored with the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January 2007 in Los Angeles. During the speech, he called Barron 'violent' and 'vicious.'

Trump, who was a billionaire back then, brazenly praised his then-10-month-old baby Barron. "See, that's Barron," he told the spectators. "He's strong, he's smart, he's tough, he's vicious, he's violent - all of the ingredients you need to be an entrepreneur. And most importantly, hopefully, he's smart, because smart is really the ingredient. So Barron, good luck - you have a long way to go," as per Daily Mail. When Trump tried to leave the podium, little Barron grabbed the microphone, and Trump joked, "Uh oh, he won't give up the mic," as the audience laughed out loud.

The video was immensely loved by Trump diehards who took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared heartwarming comments. For instance, @kelsfulfilled, a Trump fan, gushed, "Now that is a father who loves his son." @Brenlin01 praised, "He was so adorable and now look— so handsome and wicked smart!" @NortonBreads wrote that Barron will run for president, "Barron Trump will 100% run in the future." @MaysCarrie68028 quipped at Barron's microphone grab, "Yeah Dad, just give me this microphone and I'll tell you what's what."

Barron, who's been the apple of his parent's eyes, remained hidden from the media glare primarily because his Slovenian-American mother Melania Trump chose to. Born on March 20, 2006, he was barely 10 years old when his father ran for his first presidential race in 2016. Though he was already born in the lap of luxury as a billionaire's son, his life took a 180-degree turn after his father ventured into politics.

And Melania knew of the impact it could have on Barron. So she distanced herself from her husband's political pursuits and devoted herself to her son. A source told PEOPLE, "She is a doting mother to Barron and very protective of him. This is nothing new. Barron has always been a first priority in [Melania's] life. She has always put him first. She is a good mother."

For this reason, Trump fans were curious about Barron's personality. They had little to no insight into the man he was growing up to become. However, not anymore. The now-18-year-old is a frequent sight beside his father. In fact, during his 2024 presidential bid, Barron acted as his father's advisor on how to earn more GenZ votes, tracking his social media strategy.

Donald Trump arrives to speak with former first lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center. Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

And the President-elect Trump acknowledged his son's efforts on multiple occasions. For instance, in October, he told Maria Bartiromo, "He [Barron] tells me about all the hot guys. People I never heard about." Fortunately, it worked out in Trump's favor, with millennial voters increasing because of Barron's guidance, per E! News.