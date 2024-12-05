Rare Photo Of Kimberly Guilfoyle and Gavin Newsom Before Her Engagement to Trump Jr. Resurfaces

Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Democratic stint was rammed with fame and glamour before her secret engagement to Donald Trump Jr., eldest son of Republican President-elect Donald Trump. Then, she was married to the 40th Governor of California and Democratic politician, Gavin Newsom, 57, forming a high-profile political union. A rare 2004 photo, reshared by journalist Ellie Hall, offered a glimpse into the couple’s former extravagance, where they appeared noticeably different.

Never forget that Kimberly Guilfoyle and her then-husband Gavin Newsom posed on a rug for a Harper's Bazaar story calling them "The New Kennedys." pic.twitter.com/0QxMdNv4Bw — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) August 25, 2020

In addition to her career as a former attorney and Fox News host, Guilfoyle, 55, has established a notable presence in American politics through influential connections. She and ex-husband Newsom were dubbed as ‘The New Kennedys’ in a bombshell magazine spread for Harper’s Bazaar in 2004, per The Sun. The photo, which caused quite a stir, presented the former political couple curled up on the floor posing on a rug while looking chic in coordinated formal attires. The Former First Lady of San Francisco wore a sleeveless, high-neck black dress and posed rather boldy with her open arms. Meanwhile, Newsom held her from the back, looking sharp in a tie-less tuxedo with an unbuttoned collar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimberlyguilfoyle)

"One of the most glamorous political unions since Jack and Jackie," the 2004 story marked while collating them to the prominent family of The Kennedys. In 2020, senior reporter and former BuzzFeed News journalist, Ellie Hall went viral for reposting the controversial picture. She cheekily wrote, “Never forget that Kimberly Guilfoyle and her then-husband Gavin Newsom posed on a rug for a Harper's Bazaar story calling them 'The New Kennedys.’” Guilfoyle and Newsom were married for five years since 2001 before splitting up in 2006.

Despite her Democratic background, Guilfoyle maintained a close relationship with the Trump family for years. Soon after, it was revealed that she and Don Jr. were dating after his ex-wife Vanessa Trump filed for divorce in 2018. The couple got secretly engaged on New Year’s Eve in 2020 and were low-key about their romance. Two years later, Guilfoyle made it official with a special birthday post for Don Jr. where she called him “the love of my life.” The caption of the Instagram post added, “I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together. Love you.” The first slide captured the couple posing against a Christmas tree while Guilfoyle flaunted her 8-carat diamond ring. President-elect Donald Trump also joined the couple in the final picture.

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump (left) with Kimberly Guilfoyle (second from right) at an event in New York City. pic.twitter.com/mOKwKJzrDy — Agent Applebutt 🦃☃️ (@8102ops) July 19, 2024

Guilfoyle and Don Jr. have been engaged for four years, but discussions of a wedding remain unlikely due to the uncertainty surrounding their relationship. Amid Trump’s re-election campaign, rumors about Don Jr.’s alleged romance with a pretty blonde Palm Beach socialite, Bettina Anderson have been fervent, the Daily Mail reported. Guilfoyle is said to have been ‘blindsided’ by the rumored affair and her conspicuous absence from the Republican gatherings has been noted by the media.