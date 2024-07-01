Raquel Leviss is Ready to Date After 'Scandoval' But Has One Strict Rule for 'Fun Summer Fling'

Rachel "Raquel" Leviss is all set to step into the dating pool again! However, there's a catch. The Vanderpump Rules star has announced the possibility of finding the love of her life again as she is planning on a 'fun summer fling' but she has one strict rule about when she would sleep with a potential date. On her podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue the Thursday, June 27, episode the American reality television star confessed, "I’m looking forward to it."

The 29-year-old, shared, "I’m looking for someone who is safe and reliable and emotionally mature, emotionally stable, and someone who’s gonna treat me right." Leviss added, "...gotten my life in order enough where I’m open to that next step." Speaking further, she claimed that she wants a 'fun summer fling that could lead to something more serious.'

Leviss also confessed to having a rule that she is strictly going to abide by: "I definitely wouldn’t sleep with someone on the third date, especially because I already have a reputation. [I] don’t need people making assumptions about me being easy. I guess I kinda am a little afraid of romance." The young star also revealed that she fears "falling in love with someone who’s not a good quality person and getting attached." The Vanderpump Rules alum shared that she set the new rules to 'expand [my] own experience' and 'learn more about [my]self,' as reported by US Magazine.

Leviss made headlines last year for her extra-marital affair with Tom Sandoval, who was one of her co-contestants in the reality showVanderpump Rules. The reality star was previously in a mental health facility when the news of their affair broke. "I tried this dating experience with the new person that approached me and asked me on a date. I intentionally wanted to take it slow," she revealed, as reported by People.

"And then with Tom, it was like it was a secret relationship that I was thinking with my heart and not logically. I wanted to have s*x, and we did. So maybe it's like a balancing act," she added. Leviss was dating Matthew Dunn, however, the pair has split. Revealing the reasons behind it, Leviss shared, "He told me one thing and his actions were different. I asked him not to post on social media because it was too soon in the relationship. We were dating for a month," as reported by Page Six.

"The media caught wind of that, and it was just this whole thing. I had to end it. It was hard. It was sad because we had a good connection and good conversation and he was emotionally stable and emotionally intelligent. Obviously, those are standard things but those were new things for me to experience," Leviss continued. "It just seemed like maybe he either had an impulse control issue because we agreed not to do that or he wanted to post to, like, show me off," she added.