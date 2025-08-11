Rapper Maluma Halts Concert Midway to Slam Mother for Bringing Her Toddler – “You’re Waving Them Around Like…”

Although Maluma is no stranger to exhilarating arenas, the Colombian superstar’s mic was used for more than just music during a recent stop on his “+Pretty +Dirty World Tour”. It was used as a parenting intervention. The reggaeton hitmaker stopped the beat midway through his performance in Mexico City over this past weekend.

The public let out a collective gasp as it focused on a woman in the crowd holding a baby.

When he saw the baby, the international chart-topper (who is well-known for his fiery reggaeton hits and romantic ballads) asked the mother directly, “With all due respect… how old are they? A year old? Less?” He didn’t hold back when she confirmed.

He went on, clearly annoyed, “Do you think it’s a good idea to bring a one-year-old baby to a concert where the decibels are this [expletive] high? Where is the sound this loud? That baby doesn’t even know what it’s doing here. Next time, protect their ears or something.”

“It’s heavy,” he added. “It’s your responsibility.”

The Grammy-nominated musician, who became a father earlier this year, made it apparent that his worry stemmed from his own life. “You’re waving them around like they’re a toy,” he told the mother. “That baby doesn’t want to be there, for real. I’m telling you with all love and respect, now that I’m a father (…) would never bring them to a concert,” Variety quoted him saying.

After being caught on camera, the incident swiftly went viral online and sparked a heated discussion on social media. The singer was commended by some for using his platform to spread knowledge about noise-induced hearing loss and children’s safety at live events.

The public callout, according to others, was overly harsh.

At the same time, medical professionals have long been telling us that extended exposure to loud noises, such as music festivals and concerts with decibel levels as high as 120, can badly harm a baby’s hearing. Maluma seemed set on reinforcing the fact that many venues specifically forbid bringing young kids without proper hearing protection.

This is so irresponsible. Authorities should have gotten involved. https://t.co/urFCiLfafU — tedtalktej (@tejaatej) August 10, 2025

The last stop on Maluma’s 21-city “+Pretty +Dirty World Tour,” which began in Barcelona on March 15, is Guadalajara, Mexico, on August 16. While the Mexico City performance was planned to be a night of unbound fan celebration, the unannounced pause could have left an influence that goes beyond just the music.

Alongside J Balvin and Don Omar, Maluma recently took center stage at the Baja Beach Festival at Rosarito Beach.

Edwin Caz y Maluma en Baja Beach Fest Rosarito pic.twitter.com/gJ9GuT9XLk — SiempreEnLaNoticia (@S_EnLaNoticia) August 11, 2025

Young Miko, Anitta, Blessd, Rels B, Oscar Maydo, Tito Double P, Cris MJ, El Alfa, Los Tucanes De Tijuana, Arcángel, and Wisin were among the other artists on the lineup. His fatherly instincts and willingness to speak up are now making headlines, even in such high-energy environments. One fan even joked, “Do you know how cooked you are when Maluma is the responsible one in an argument with you?”

This was a different kind of engagement for an artist who thrives on connecting with the audience: one in which the beat paused, the focus changed, and the message was obvious. In Maluma’s words, “For the next time, be a bit more aware.”

NEXT UP: Maluma Announces Artwork, Huge Collaborations and Release Date for New Album ’11:11′