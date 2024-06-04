Rapper Bia Alleges Cardi B's Husband Offset Cheated on Her in Diss Track: 'Playing a Dangerous Game'

Cardi B has been locked in a rap feud with Bianca Landrau, a.k.a Bia, since March. On Sunday, June 2, Bia released a new track that alleged Cardi B's husband, Offset, cheated on her. “Put it on your gang that they ain’t f–k you in / Put it on your name since you so gangsta like your f–kin’ friends / Put it on your hubby since you love lyin’ on your vows / I wrote all my verses I can do this s–t for hours,” Bia rapped in the untitled track. “I’ll be damned if I let a n–a f–k a bitch inside my house / Your money long and you split that / Your n–a sayin’, ‘That’s ours.'”

As per The US Sun, the young rapper also went on to assert that Cardi B lacked 'second-grade' speaking abilities, had undergone 'mid' surgery, and doesn't write her songs. On June 2, Bia shared a video on Instagram that featured her in a black leather dress, performing the new diss track live from a recording studio. “‘SUE ME’ ??? That’s not hip hop,” she captioned the post, referring to Cardi B threatening to sue her earlier.

Cardi B addresses her ongoing feud with fellow rapper Bia on Instagram Live.



On Instagram, addressing their feud, Cardi B ranted that she would sue the Milano rapper for spreading lies about her spouse. “Imma sue you and you got to come with receipts. And not social media receipts, court receipts,” she vented. “I will get every little f–kin’ red penny that you ever f–kin’ make, bitch. Every money that you make off your publishing. So find something safe to do.”

BIA releases her full diss song to Cardi B



Cardi had rapped a verse about Bia on Glorilla and Megan Thee Stallion’s Wanna Be (Remix): “Guess I’m a teacher since you wanna sub me / She did what? Had no idea / Thought she was on the shelf, Ikea / Hope she talk like that when I see her / B-tch please, don’t nobody wanna be ya.” Fans instantly pointed out that 'be ya' sounded like Bia in the song.

After dating intermittently for several years and then breaking up, Cardi B and Offset recently reconciled. According to E! News, the couple, who discreetly tied the knot in September 2017, share two children, Kulture, 5, and Wave, 2. Shipping the two together, fans called out Bia in the comments section for attacking Cardi B's personal life. "BIA, this is trash darling," a comment read, which garnered over 6000 likes. "Ow, girl you playing a dangerous game. How are you gonna go up against someone when you only got 3 known songs from years ago? I love you, girl, but sit this one out," another comment read. "This diss track is giving low vibrations. It’s not it," wrote a fan. "Reporting live from the studio is crazy," another opined.