Rail Worker dubbed “Hero” Identified in UK Train Stabbing; Wife Says He Briefly Woke Up, Still Unwell but Remains in Stable Condition

Trigger Warning: This article mentions disturbing details about a mass stabbing in England.

The devastating stabbing attack that occurred on a London North Eastern Railway (LNER) train traveling from Doncaster to London King’s Cross on November 1, 2025, left the United Kingdom heartbroken.

Eleven people were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for treatment. As of November 3, 2025, four of the nine patients with life-threatening injuries had been discharged from the hospital.

The horrific incident took place shortly after the train departed Peterborough Station in Cambridgeshire at 6:25 p.m. local time. A man armed with a large knife began attacking passengers at random.

The suspect behind the merciless attack has been identified as Anthony Williams, a 32-year-old man of no fixed address, who has been charged with ten counts of attempted murder in connection with the mass stabbing (via BBC).

The train guard who threw himself in harm’s way to protect passengers during a mass stabbing spree, and now lies critically ill in hospital, has been named as Samir Zitouni. What a total hero. pic.twitter.com/NshVRDqn1h — Paul Embery (@PaulEmbery) November 4, 2025

On November 3, police revealed that the suspect in the train stabbings had also been connected to an earlier incident the same day at Pontoon Dock DLR Station in London, where another individual was attacked.

The following day, authorities stated that the man was additionally linked to three separate incidents in Peterborough that occurred on October 31 and November 1.

Although no one died in the attack, an LNER staff member who sustained serious injuries while reportedly shielding a young girl from the attacker was praised by the British Transport Police (BTP) for his bravery, calling his actions “nothing short of heroic.” He was rushed to the hospital with deep wounds to his head and neck.

The man was later identified as 48-year-old Samir Zitouni, who was working as part of the catering crew on the Doncaster to London King’s Cross service on November 1. Train driver Andrew Johnson made an emergency stop at Huntingdon — a station not on the scheduled route.

According to an update shared on a GoFundMe page created with his family’s approval, Zitouni’s wife confirmed that he briefly woke up and was able to speak with her, describing it as a “wonderful and emotional moment.” He is currently still recovering but remains in stable condition at the hospital.

Stabbing is trending in the UK because 10 people have been hospitalised after a mass stabbing attack occurred on a Doncaster train bound for London’s King Cross on the evening of Saturday, November 1. While the attacks have been declared a “major incident”, authorities have not… pic.twitter.com/p9Xmbs4Eu7 — Why It Is Trending (@trendingblog247) November 2, 2025

Through a GoFundMe page, organized by his colleague Gemma Royce, Samir Zitouni has so far raised over £50,000 to support his recovery and family. “Sam acted as a shield to protect the lives of others,” his wife said in a statement.

“This is who he is, selfless and courageous, willing to help anyone regardless of who they are.” LNER managing director David Horne commended Zitouni’s actions, stating, “In a moment of crisis, Sam did not hesitate to protect those around him.”

Samir Zitouni a true hero. Without a thought for his own safety, his actions saved many people from being killed or seriously injured on the LNER train. I hope he pulls through. He should receive a knighthood & awarded the George Cross for his bravery#SamirZitouni#lner — David 💙 (@65Dangermouse) November 4, 2025

As Samir is being applauded for his bravery, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said his “thoughts are with all those affected” after the “appalling incident.” (via AP News).

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and King Charles from Buckingham Palace, Paul Bristow, the mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, have all released official statements after the incident.

While, Anthony Williams is set to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on December 1, everyone is waiting for Samir to bounce back to normalcy and go back to living his everyday life again.