Mom and Daughter Assault Motorist in NYC Parking Lot — Shocking Racial Slurs Caught on Camera

An NYC mother-daughter duo was arrested after a nasty, racially prejudiced assault on a young Black woman who was brave enough to park in an open space they were “saving,” in what might also function as a warning about curbside entitlement.

The shocking clash, which was caught on camera and is now trending on Reddit, stirred up local anger over space-hoarding in Ridgewood, Queens, in which street parking has turned into a turf war due to traffic cones, trash cans, and vigilantes.

Jada McPherson, a 21-year-old Pace University student, was beaten by Andreea Dumitru, 45, and her daughter Sabrina Starman, 21, after she returned to the challenged spot outside 18-28 Putnam Ave, NYC. At first, a man had parked a trash can behind McPherson’s car, blocking her path. They reacted violently when she went right back to argue with them about holding the space illegally. Before fists began to fly and hair had been pulled back with disturbing force, slurs were thrown.

“You’re a monkey, b—-,” cursed Dumitru; “You’re a f—— slave,” added Starman.

Later, McPherson told reporters, “I definitely did fear for my life.”

She said that the attack was violent, not just unexpected. “They were trying to literally rip my hair out of my scalp.”

Ridgewood, NYC Residents Fume Over Space Hoarding

Locals in Ridgewood have known for years that certain people treat public curbside space like their private parking lot, and awful news awaits anyone who questions that hidden claim. The viral video only goes on to show this again, glaringly. George Carrasquillo, 53, an angry neighbor who often parks two blocks from his house and rides his scooter back because the Dumitru-Starman clan has been ruling the area for years, said that “someone is always there, holding the spot.”

The 14-year NYC neighborhood veteran, Yesenia Delgado, mentioned that “You know, I could move the garbage cans and park, but then they could slash my car or something.”

The community’s rage was just as commanding on the internet. One Reddit user said, “It would be these two,” talking to what was their regular appearance on the block and calling them “[expletive] made.” A “skinny boyfriend with terrible posture” who often hangs out while the women rotate cars has been called out by another.

The point that keeps coming up, during the latest brawl, is that the locals have grown weary of the conflicts that develop due to space hoarding in the vein of vigilantism and such fights that break out randomly.

Charges, Lawyers, and the Plan to Fight Back

Starman and Dumitru were both accused of second-degree harassment and first-degree assault.

Even so, their lawyer, Mahmoud Rabah, asserts that they are the real victims in this specific instance, which points to “ile and hurtful language” on both sides and abusive comments made by McPherson. He said that the two had been threatened with death since the surfacing of the video and added: “You can’t claim to be a victim if you instigate an altercation.”

McPherson eventually parked in the now-famous spot despite her wounds and nervousness, but she has no intention of staying. She wants to move out this coming weekend, and is rather shocked.

Still traumatized and rightfully so, she said, “Jumping one person for a parking space is really not right.”

The more fundamental question that Ridgewood, NYC, is left with is how to put an end to the trouble when a fight on the streets turns into another day in a battle for the borough’s most prized resource, aka an open parking spot.