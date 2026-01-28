Racist Florida Man at 7-Eleven Turns Out To Be a Republican Candidate

A Florida man was captured on video in the middle of a racial rant at 7-Eleven. The white man was heard using the N-word while targeting a Black woman who was working as a cashier at the store. It later emerged that he is a political figure who also advocates for disability rights.

He has been identified as Michael Lincoln-McCreight, a Republican candidate for the Florida House. He is running as a Republican in the state. Needless to say, the racial controversy is likely to lead to an investigation into his behavior.

The video went viral on Jan. 20 after being posted by a TikTok account named @mindofapgl. Wearing a Gryffindor T-shirt, he is seen charging at the Black woman who was recording the incident. He shouted, “Delete that right now!”

Caught on camera throwing a racist fit — and suddenly he’s running for office. Florida, really?https://t.co/9zVVOhqHNF — Atlanta Black Star (@ATLBlackStar) January 27, 2026

She did not respond, and he then proceeded to ask again, picking up an item from the counter. The woman replied, “Hit me if you want to. You don’t want to. You’re not gonna touch me.” After this, more slurs were directed at the woman.

At the end of the video, he is seen walking away before returning to pound on the store’s windowpane.

Following the incident, Lincoln-McCreight resigned from the Orange County Disability Advisory Board. The County Attorney’s Office stated, “Orange County is aware of the video, and the County Attorney’s Office is reviewing its content and will advise on next steps. Once a determination is made, we will update you.”

During his younger years, Lincoln-McCreight had a developmental disability, which he later recovered from and became independent. Apart from his political ambitions, he also works as a security guard. The Disability Rights Florida Organization described Lincoln-McCreight to be the first person in the region to beat guardianship and gain independence.

He was under guardianship until September 2014. This prevented him from making his own decisions, impacting his quality of life. Over the years he has been a part of organizations such as Family Care Counsel and Stand Up for Independence.

As of now, he has not commented publicly on the incident.

