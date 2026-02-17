News

Racist Elderly Man Kicked Off American Airlines Flight

Published on: February 17, 2026 at 6:41 AM ET

The incident occurred at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
A racist white passenger was kicked off American Airlines Flight
An elderly passenger on American Airlines Flight made racist comments and was behaving unruly in front of the passengers. (Image Source: LongTimeHistory/X)

An elderly white man caused a disturbance with his behavior and racist remarks on an American Airlines flight. He directed racist comments at a flight attendant and behaved in an unruly manner in front of other passengers. Those nearby appeared shocked, and some passengers recorded the incident on their phones.

In the video, he can be heard making racist comments and acting out. He yelled, “I’m American. You’re the illegal.” The flight attendant replied, “I’ve lived here my whole life… whatever, you’re a racist.” She did not hesitate to call out his behavior.

He yelled in front of other passengers, “I saw her and her uncles and aunts and cousins swim the Rio Grande.” He also accused the flight attendant of buying an illegal Social Security number. The flight attendant responded, “Sir, you need to take a seat until we get to the jet bridge—we are going to remove you.”

The video went viral, and many viewers were surprised by how calm the flight attendant remained, handling the situation as if it were routine. Several people praised her professionalism during the incident. The disturbance occurred at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Texas and left many surprised by the man’s willingness to shout racial remarks publicly.

At one point in the video, he is seen lying on the aircraft floor and making unclear statements. The flight attendant indicated he would be removed once the jet bridge was reconnected. However, the jet bridge malfunctioned. As a result, passengers and crew had to manage the situation for a longer period.

Meanwhile, the flight attendant tried to get him to sit in his seat, but he refused. The flight, which was scheduled to depart for Las Vegas, had to return to the gate to remove the disruptive passenger.

This led to a delay as passengers were forced to listen to the man’s rant. Such incidents involving disruptive passengers are relatively common. One former flight attendant commented on the video, “As a former FA that makes a LOT of sense Lol.”

The consequences of the man’s behavior could include a fine of up to $43,658 per violation, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Federal regulations also allow for potential criminal charges against disruptive passengers.

Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *