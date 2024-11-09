Quincy Jones' Scathing Comment About Sean 'Diddy' Combs Resurfaces After 12 Years

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Legendary music producer Quincy Jones’ past criticism of Sean 'Diddy' Combs recently resurfaced amid Diddy's mounting allegations. The 91-year-old titan, who passed away at his family home in Bel Air, Los Angeles, reportedly made a pointed remark about Diddy’s musical abilities at a Spotify launch event in June 2012.

During the event, Jones, known for his work with icons such as Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra, appeared in conversation with singer Bruno Mars and made a blunt statement about Diddy's expertise. “He wouldn’t know a B-flat if it hit him,” Jones remarked, according to The Wrap. He continued, “P. Diddy has a doctorate in marketing...He’s got clothes companies and Ciroc vodka,” he told Mars, adding that artists should 'learn your craft.'

The comments, which raised eyebrows at the time, prompted Jones to clarify his intentions on social media. Days after the event, Jones penned on Facebook, “No controversy, no diss. I have nothing but love and respect for Diddy and all that he has achieved as an artist and an executive. Always have and always will.” According to E! News, Diddy remained unfazed by the initial criticism. "Great day ahead!" he tweeted, adding, "To the Top people!"

Jones’ critical remarks about Diddy’s musical talents were not the only comments he made about the hip-hop mogul. In a 2018 interview with Vulture, Jones shaded Diddy while reflecting on the music industry. He said, “There ain’t nothing new. The producers are lazy and greedy.” He expressed his disdain for producers promoting products, specifically mentioning Diddy's vodka brand Ciroc as an example. “People gave it up to chase money. When you go after Cîroc vodka and Phat Farm and all that s***, God walks out of the room,” he stated.

Diddy currently faces serious charges and attempts to sell off various assets to pay for his legal bills. He was arrested on September 16 on charges of conspiracy racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution—allegations that he 'categorically denies.' He is currently held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, with a trial set for May 5, 2025. The arrest followed allegations from his former partner, Cassie Ventura, who accused him of rape and sexual abuse in a lawsuit.

Meanwhile, Jones passed away on 3 November. His death was confirmed by his family, who shared a heartfelt statement on Instagram. “Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing. And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

