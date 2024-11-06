Quincy Jones Once Claimed He Dated Ivanka Trump, Then Went on a Wild Rant About Her 'Wrong Father'

Legendary musician and producer Quincy Jones passed away on November 3 at the age of 91. In the wake of his death and it being election week, one of his controversial interviews went viral on social media. In a candid 2018 sit-down with New York Magazine, Jones dropped a bombshell when he claimed he had 'dated' Ivanka Trump. Additionally, he also revealed his true opinion about her dad, 47th US President Donald Trump.

As reported by The Independent, Jones stated, “I used to hang out with him [Donald Trump]. He is a crazy motherf***er. Limited mentally – a megalomaniac, narcissistic. I can’t stand him.” He quipped, “A symphony conductor knows more about how to lead than most businesspeople – more than Trump does. He doesn’t know sh*t. Someone who knows about real leadership wouldn’t have as many people against him as he does. He is a f***ing idiot." Jones added, “I used to date Ivanka, you know.”

As per the legendary record producer, the alleged dinner date happened in 2006 when he was 72 and Ivanka was 25. Jones further remarked how Ivanka had the most beautiful legs he had ever seen before quickly adding that she had the 'wrong father.' Ivanka surprisingly never publicly addressed these claims, though a source close to her asserted at the time that Jones was mistaken. In the same interview, Jones also gave his opinion on Donald’s supporters, labeling them 'uneducated rednecks' and asserting that Donald was merely feeding them what they wanted to hear, as reported by Newsweek.

In another candid January 2018 interview, Jones revealed that he had quite the international dating life— 22 girlfriends spread across different countries. He also laughed about how his daughters had humorously urged him not to date anyone younger than them. Meanwhile, amidst an extremely busy week, Kamala Harris took a moment on Monday to pay tribute to Jones upon hearing the tragic news. She posted a touching picture of her with Jones having a passionate talk at a cozy house party, with the renowned producer's arm around her shoulder.

According to Harris, Jones, who she labeled as a 'trailblazer' not only mentored but also acted as a strong source of inspiration, especially for young artists of color, as reported by Billboard. Arnold Robinson, Jones' representative, revealed that the 28-time Grammy winner passed away peacefully on Sunday night at his Los Angeles home, surrounded by family members. Robinson revealed that although the loss is significant, the family finds comfort in the fact that his legacy will live on. Numerous other Tinsel town celebrities including Justin Timberlake and Mariah Carey, also expressed their deepest sympathies, recognizing the huge impact that Jones had on the world.