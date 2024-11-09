Queen Elizabeth’s Last Diary Entry Revealed — It Has Her Staying True to Herself in Her Final Days

Queen Elizabeth II maintained private diaries during her long reign to record everyday events and personal activities. She once confirmed the habit in a documentary, joking that her diary was considerably smaller than Queen Victoria's. Recently, author Robert Hardman, in his new biography of King Charles III, revealed that Her Late Majesty continued writing even during her final days at Balmoral, her Scottish residence. According to Hardman, her last diary entry was 'factual and practical' as the Queen stayed true to who she was as a person.

Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on December 23, 2021. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Victoria Jones)

In his book, Hardman wrote, "It transpires that she [the Queen] was still writing it at Balmoral two days before her death. Her last entry was as factual and practical as ever." As reported by Cosmopolitan, he added, "It could have been describing another normal working day starting in the usual way – 'Edward [Sir Edward Young, the Queen's private secretary] came to see me' – and she noted the arrangements which her private secretary had made for the swearing-in of the new ministers of the Truss administration." Just a day before her passing, the late Queen carried out one of her final official duties. She accepted Boris Johnson's resignation as Prime Minister and appointed Liz Truss as his successor.

Only Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, had access to her diaries during her lifetime. However, as a part of his research for his book, biographer Hardman was given special royal permission to see the entries. This collection may one day be made available to the public, although probably only for a short time, as reported by The List. Still, readers shouldn’t expect to find any dramatic revelations. Royal author Hugo Vickers noted that the Queen had a lifetime of mastering the art of discretion and was well-practiced in keeping her thoughts and secrets closely guarded.

She reportedly locked her diary while away to protect her privacy. As a teenager, she allegedly started writing as a nightly practice. As reported by the Town & Country Magazine, after her death, her former page, Paul Whybrew, was entrusted with the task of reviewing her private diaries and letters to determine what may be shared with the public and what will remain confidential.

In her final days, the royal family encouraged the Queen to remain at Balmoral, the place she loved most. Several accounts suggest that she was in good spirits, enjoying spending time with her horses like she always had. She also shared thoughtful words about her faith and her love for Balmoral, according to the Right Reverend Dr. Iain Greenshields, who spent time with her just before she passed. Additionally, she spoke about her father, King George VI, and the significant influence his faith had on her own life, as reported by the Daily Express.